COLUMBIA, Mo. – Brady Cook did his part to end speculation about the quarterback job for Missouri in a season-opening 35-10 win over South Dakota.

The incumbent completed 17 of 21 passes in the first half, throwing and running for touchdowns in front of 50,434 fans at Faurot Field on Thursday night.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz’s vow to play at least two quarterbacks didn’t materialize until the second half after Mizzou had opened a 28-3 halftime lead.

The Tigers scored on four of six possessions with Cook under center before Sam Horn appeared and received far fewer snaps.

Cook passed for 172 yards without an interception. Horn completed three of five attempts for 54 yards with a touchdown and threw one interception that was the result of a dropped pass by receiver Mekhi Miller.

Miller caught Cook’s touchdown pass of 18 yards to start the scoring. Cook capped the scoring in the first half with a 15-yard scramble for a touchdown.

Horn’s appearance was delayed by an 8 ½-minute possession by South Dakota to open the third quarter. On the next possession, he connected with Miller for 31 yards for Mizzou’s longest play of the game before the Tigers turned the ball over on downs.

Luther Burden III led Mizzou receivers with seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown from Horn. Cody Schrader had 148 yards rushing on 18 attempts with a touchdown. Harrison Mevis missed both of his field-goal attempts, which were from 34 and 48 yards.

Burden took a dangerous blow to the head in the second quarter on a play that was ruled targeting by Dennis Shorter. However, he was able to return to the game.

The Mizzou offense controlled the first half in a methodical manner, racking up yards with a conservative approach that was effective against a defense that allowed an average of 407 yards last season.

Cook completed his first 11 passes, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Miller midway through the first quarter. Schrader, Nathaniel Peat and Cook ran for scores in the half.

South Dakota was unable to gain any traction on offense until the second quarter. The Coyotes were held to 5 total yards until they put together a drive that reached the 6-yard-line. However, they lost 18 yards on the next two plays and settled for a 41-yard field goal

Mizzou held South Dakota to 62 yards in the half with only 16 coming on the ground on 17 attempts.