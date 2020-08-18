Bring your mask if you're attending Mizzou football games

The Southeastern Conference is leaving it up to schools to determine how many fans are allowed to attend football games this fall with one stipulation: They’ll be required to wear masks.
There are actually many more stipulations and regulations. The conference released a long list of fan safety guidelines and policies on Tuesday as schools prepare for the SEC’s revised 10-game conference schedule in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Missouri plans to allow fans to home games this year at no more than 25 percent capacity of Memorial Stadium’s normal threshold of 62,621. In an email sent Tuesday to Mizzou fans and season-ticket holders, athletics director Jim Sterk said MU will reseat Memorial Stadium this season based on donor rank both within the premium club spaces (Tiger Lounge, Walsworth Columns Club, Show Me Club and Bunker Club) and grandstand bowl seats.
MU will also impose ticket limits that correspond with donor levels for both the premium and outdoor seating areas to allow as many donors as possible to attend games, Sterk said. MU plans to release a revised seating plan soon.
The Tiger Scholarship Fund and Mizzou Ticket Office will manage the reseating process in the same manner they assign game day parking, the Braggin' Rights basketball game and away football game tickets, Sterk said in his letter. Any changes to seat locations and quantity will only apply to the 2020 football season.
Also, any season ticket holder who does not feel comfortable attending home games this fall will be eligible to retain their season ticket locations for 2021. Or if they already renewed tickets but don’t not feel comfortable attending games, they can receive a refund.
Should the SEC continue plans for a season this fall, Mizzou fans will get their first look at the revised seating and new stadium policies when the Tigers open the season hosting Alabama on Sept. 26.
“These fan guidelines have been adopted by the 14 member schools of the Southeastern Conference as baseline recommendations for the campus management of fan health and safety,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games.”
The SEC is permitting its schools to determine the number of fans to attend games with applicable state and local guidelines and regulations. In the absence of state or local regulations for crowd size, the league is asking schools to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for physical distancing.
The latest Boone County order limits crowds at sporting events but the order does not apply to facilities owned or operated by the University of Missouri. In June, Gov. Parson moved the state of Missouri into Phase 2 of its recovery plan, lifting all statewide restrictions.
The SEC will require fans at football games to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth upon entry and exit and while moving through the stadium as well as any time fans are unable to maintain recommended social distancing from people not in their household. Stadium workers and athletics staff should wear face coverings at all times, the SEC said.
Schools can decide if fans can tailgate outside the stadium or host large gatherings for alumni events or university recruiting events on school-owned property in accordance with local regulations.
As for sales at the stadium, schools must install barriers at all points of sale or all concessions staff must wear a face shield and a mask. “Grab and go” food and beverage options should be considered at all sale locations. Condiment carts will be prohibited and fans won’t be able to fill their own beverages.
All tickets must be digitally scanned. Mizzou already made plans to discontinue using paper tickets this year and will require fans to have digital tickets on their smartphones to enter the stadium.
The SEC is requiring schools that use shuttles to transport fans to the stadium shall mandate social distancing at all times, require face coverings for passengers and drivers and sufficiently disinfect the shuttle.
Schools will be required to have documented plans that outline procedures for disinfecting the stadium and plans for attending to fans who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. Also schools must launch a public relations campaign for communicating COVID-19 policies to fans.
Fans in private suites will not be allowed to move from suite to suite. Schools will be required to post signage throughout their suites to remind people to wear masks and social distance from others. Furniture in the suites must be arranged to promote physical distancing. Schools must prohibit fans from accessing a pathway to any field-level suite or club area at the same time as players, coaches, staff members or game officials.
The SEC also set requirements for schools in managing public areas throughout the stadium, including elevators, restrooms and dining areas.
Schools will determine whether pregame team walks are in accordance with state and local guidelines. If allowed, all team personnel and fans must wear masks during the walk, though physical distancing must be maintained at all times. In the past, Mizzou players enter the stadium during the team’s Tiger Walk between rows of fans outside the stadium.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.