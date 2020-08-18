Bring your mask if you're attending Mizzou football games

The SEC will require fans at football games to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth upon entry and exit and while moving through the stadium as well as any time fans are unable to maintain recommended social distancing from people not in their household. Stadium workers and athletics staff should wear face coverings at all times, the SEC said.

Schools can decide if fans can tailgate outside the stadium or host large gatherings for alumni events or university recruiting events on school-owned property in accordance with local regulations.

As for sales at the stadium, schools must install barriers at all points of sale or all concessions staff must wear a face shield and a mask. “Grab and go” food and beverage options should be considered at all sale locations. Condiment carts will be prohibited and fans won’t be able to fill their own beverages.

All tickets must be digitally scanned. Mizzou already made plans to discontinue using paper tickets this year and will require fans to have digital tickets on their smartphones to enter the stadium.

The SEC is requiring schools that use shuttles to transport fans to the stadium shall mandate social distancing at all times, require face coverings for passengers and drivers and sufficiently disinfect the shuttle.