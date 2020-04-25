Broncos draft Mizzou's Okwuegbunam, reunite tight end with Lock

Albert Okwuegbunam's best college days came with Drew Lock throwing him passes. The former Missouri tight end will get that chance again.
The Denver Broncos continued their offensive rebuild in the fourth round of Saturday's portion of the NFL draft, taking Okwuegbunam with the 118th overall selection.
His former quarterback, now his next quarterback, tweeted his approval of the selection.
MIZ! Welcome to Denver Big Boi!@AOkwuegbunam 😎— Drew Lock (@DrewLock23) April 25, 2020
Okwuegbunam, who turned 22 on Saturday, is coming off career-low numbers in his first and only college season playing without Lock, who took over the starting job in Denver last fall. The Broncos have been loading up on playmakers for their second-year quarterback, drafting Alabama All-American wideout Jerry Jeudy on Thursday and Penn State speedster K.J. Hamler in the second round Friday.
Okwuegbunam will join a Denver tight end room that includes last year's first-round pick, Iowa's Noah Fant, who caught 40 passes for 562 yards and three touchdowns last season.
The Springfield, Ill., native had a disappointing 2019 season with the Tigers, catching a career-low 26 passes for 306 yards and six touchdowns. He was limited in preseason camp with a couple injuries and missed the home finale against Tennessee with a shoulder injury. In seven games against SEC teams, he caught only 17 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He led the team with eight drops and had several costly penalties.
In 33 career games, he caught 23 touchdowns, second all-time at Mizzou behind only former All-America tight end Chase Coffman's 30 TD catches from 2005-08. Okwuegbunam finished his three-year career with 98 catches for 1,187 yards.
He blew away the tight end field at the NFL Scouting Combine in the 40-yard dash, running in 4.49 seconds but sat out the other Combine drills. He was the seventh tight end selected in the draft.
