Broncos draft Mizzou's Okwuegbunam, reunite tight end with Lock

In 33 career games, he caught 23 touchdowns, second all-time at Mizzou behind only former All-America tight end Chase Coffman's 30 TD catches from 2005-08. Okwuegbunam finished his three-year career with 98 catches for 1,187 yards.

He blew away the tight end field at the NFL Scouting Combine in the 40-yard dash, running in 4.49 seconds but sat out the other Combine drills. He was the seventh tight end selected in the draft.