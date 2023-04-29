Missouri’s Isaiah McGuire didn’t have a long wait on the third day of the NFL draft. The Cleveland Browns selected the All-SEC defensive end with the 24th choice in the fourth round Saturday and 126th pick overall, a pick Cleveland acquired during a draft trade last year with Minnesota.

It’s the latest Mizzou’s first pick in the draft has gone off the board since 2018, when Green Bay selected wideout J’Mon Moore with the No. 133 selection. McGuire is the eighth player in Mizzou history drafted by Cleveland and the first since current Browns starting defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, a third-round pick in 2020. McGuire also is the first player drafted from Mizzou’s 2019 recruiting class, though defensive lineman Darius Robinson will be one of MU’s top draft prospects in 2024.

McGuire, a three-star prospect from Tulsa, Oklahoma, improved each season at Mizzou while playing for four different position coaches and three different defensive coordinators. He became one of the SEC’s best pass rushers the last two seasons, finishing his four-year career with 31 tackles for loss and 16 ½ sacks.

By the sound of the Browns’ evaluation of McGuire, he could eventually move inside and serve as an interior pass-rusher.

"Isaiah is a long defensive end with some good pass-rush upside," Browns Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said. "A guy that we view as potentially having inside, outside rush flex. We're going to be attacking up-the-field defense and looking forward to seeing him rush off of the edge. We do think he eventually has the ability to rush inside, as well. High-motor player who has been very productive in the SEC and again excited to add to the D-line any chance we get.”

Late in the fifth round, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson, a 2019 Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection from East St. Louis High. Johnson, rated the top prospect in the state of Illinois his senior year, was one of the SEC's most active tacklers the last two seasons, combining for 150 stops out of the Aggies' secondary.

In the fifth round, running back Chase Brown became the fourth Illinois player taken in the draft, going to Cincinnati with the No. 161 overall pick. The Illini had a player chosen in each of the first three rounds, all defensive backs: cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the fifth overall choice to Seattle, cornerback Jartavius Martin, a second-round pick to Washington, and safety Sydney Brown, Chase’s twin brother, a third-round pick to Philadelphia.