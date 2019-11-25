KANSAS CITY — Just like the last time Missouri faced a Big East Conference opponent, the Tigers buried themselves in an early deficit Monday that proved too deep to escape.
In the opening minutes of the opening game of the two-night Hall of Fame Classic, Butler took control and rarely relinquished in a 63-52 victory at the Sprint Center.
Mizzou (4-2) moves into Tuesday’s consolation game against the loser of Monday’s late game between Oklahoma and Stanford.
Two weeks after the Tigers struggled early in an overtime loss at Xavier, Butler jumped out to an 18-5 lead before the Mizzou partisan crowd settled into it seats as the Tigers went 4 minutes, 46 seconds between their first and second baskets.
Against a Mizzou team that’s locked down overmatched mid-major teams like Wofford and Morehead State, Butler (6-0) couldn’t miss early, connecting on its first six shots and 10 of its first 13 to take a 25-7 lead. In the opening minutes, sophomore center Bryce Golden hit two early 3s, doubling his career total from behind the arc.
His counterpart pulled an early but familiar disappearing act. Mizzou center Jeremiah Tilmon picked up two fouls in the game’s first seven minutes and barely made an impact on either end. In 17 minutes, Tilmon went scoreless with two rebounds.
With Tilmon on the bench in early foul trouble, the Tigers started chipping away an got within nine points on back to back Dru Smith baskets in the paint. But any time Butler’s lead would dip below double digits, the Tigers would give away a possession or watch the Bulldogs knock down another 3 to recapture momentum.
The Tigers struggled to ignite any offense outside of junior guard Dru Smith, who finished with a game-high 19 points. Mark Smith hit an early 3-pointer but struggled the rest of the night, finishing with four points on 1-of-6 shooting.