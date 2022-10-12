Bye week gives Mizzou football time to look closer at QB Sam Horn, other freshmen

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Without a game to play Saturday, Missouri is holding quarterback Brady Cook out of contact drills this week and taking a closer look at freshman backup Sam Horn. But that doesn’t mean Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz is considering a quarterback change when the season resumes against Vanderbilt.

Florida sacked Cook four times Saturday and whacked him around like a piñata inside and outside the pocket, twisting his body like a pretzel on one particularly violent tackle late in the game. But Drinkwitz indicated Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III will both be ready for the Tigers’ next game. Burden left the Florida game in the third quarter with an apparent left ankle injury. Mizzou (2-4, 0-3 SEC) hosts Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) for homecoming on Oct. 22, a 3 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network.

“Bye week came at a great time for our team to really recharge and refresh and get healthy,” Drinkwitz said Wednesday. “Both of those guys I anticipate will be full speed by the time we hit Sunday’s practice and our preparation for Vanderbilt. This week we’re keeping them out of contact (drills) and working on getting them healthy.”

Drinkwitz said Mizzou also expects to get injured linebacker Chad Bailey and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine back healthy, too. Bailey has missed the last two games against Georgia and Florida. Abrams-Draine missed the Florida game.

This week, Drinkwitz said, gives the staff a chance to take a closer look at freshmen and other less experienced underclassmen, including freshman quarterback Sam Horn, the four-star recruit from Georgia who’s yet to appear in a game this season.

“We're allowing some of the older guys who've had a lot of hits and a lot of plays to really work on individual (drills) and not get any team (work), but we're developing our team,” Drinkwitz said. “We're competing our younger guys, our younger players that need to continue to develop, but we also want to get longer looks at some of these young guys. The Sam Horns, the Tavorus Jones, the Marquis Gracials, the Mekhi Millers, the Connor Tollisons, Mitch Walters. These young players who are helping us and have played … Dameon Wilson, Dreyden Norwood, Isaac Thompson … these are guys that we know are going to help us and we need to let them keep helping us right now. Most of them didn't benefit from a spring, so this is a week that we can let them participate and compete and see where they're at."

Through Mizzou’s first half of the season, Cook and backup Jack Abraham are the only QBs to take snaps. Abraham appeared briefly at Kansas State and played a series against Abilene Christian. Redshirt freshman Tyler Macon lined up under center on a fourth-down play at Florida but Mizzou took a delay of game penalty instead of snapping the ball.

Asked about Horn and whether he’d consider giving another QB some game-day snaps, Drinkwitz said, “I’d absolutely consider it. It’s absolutely something that we're talking about. But it's something that has to be earned in practice and it's not something that just can be given. It's got to be earned. If we put somebody in the game, we believe they have the ability to move us into the end zone (and) they have a full comprehension of what we're trying to do. If you don't have a full comprehension in college football, bad things happen. So whether that's a wide receiver, an offensive lineman, a quarterback or running back in protection, they have to be able to fully function in order for them to do that. That's our job as coaches to get them to that spot. That's what we're trying to do this week — no different than what we're trying to do with Armand (Membou), Marquis, Tavorus Jones, Isaac Thompson, Jalen Marshall, Kyran Montgomery, Arden Walker. These are guys that have proven they have ability. We just got to keep bringing them along and we got to continue to develop them.”

In six games, Cook has thrown five touchdowns and six interceptions with a QB passer rating of 127.3, which ranks 11th among SEC quarterbacks. In MU’s four games against Power 5 competition, all losses, including SEC losses by three, four and seven points, Cook has thrown just one TD and five interceptions with a passer rating of 110.4. He’s played behind an offensive line that leads the SEC with 21 penalties and allowed the second-most tackles for loss (52) among all Power 5 offenses.

Just six freshmen have appeared in games for the Tigers through the season's first half: receivers Burden and Miller, tailback Jones, safeties Thompson and Ja'Marion Wayne and offensive lineman Membou.