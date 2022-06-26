Cahokia three-sport standout Nicholas DeLoach Jr. commits to Mizzou football

One of the area's top three-sport prep athletes has made his college choice. Just across the state border in Cahokia, Illinois, Nicholas Deloach Jr. has starred in football, wrestling and track and field, and after an official recruiting visit to Columbia this weekend, he chose a football career at Mizzou, giving the Tigers a verbal commitment during his visit.

The 2023 prospect dabbled on both sides of the ball at Cahokia High last fall, playing receiver and defensive back. He had three top-three finishes at this past spring's Illinois state track meet. Before that, he qualified for the Illinois state wrestling meet.

Led by quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, one of MU's primary recruiters in St. Louis, Missouri's staff first discovered Deloach at Lindenwood's camp earlier this spring then offered him a scholarship after he visited Columbia for a recent 7-on-7 camp.

"I let them know that we were coming and (Hamdan) already knew," Deloach said Sunday. "So we got up there and I worked out for them, ran the 40, did some DB drills. They just watched me throughout the whole 7-on-7 and ended up offering me."

"We got to know more about all the academics and my mom is big on the academic part," he added. "And I liked the fact that it's close to home, only two hours away."

The staff is recruiting Deloach as a defensive back, he said. This was his first official recruiting visit. He also holds offers from Illinois State, Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa and is uranked by the major recruiting services. At MU's 7-on-7 camp, the staff timed him at 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

"I just needed more exposure," he said, "because most people have never heard of our school. So we just need opportunities to showcase."

Last fall, Deloach led Cahokia with 23 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns. On defense he had 15 tackles and an interception. In May, Deloach won the Illinois Class 2 title in the triple jump at the state meet, finished second in the long jump and third in the high jump.

He was one of several recruits on Mizzou's campus this weekend for official visits, along with four-star offensive linemen Cayden Green (Lee's Summit North) and Logan Reichert (Raytown).

Deloach gives Mizzou six commitments for the 2023 class. Here's where the class stands as of Sunday:

• Blake Craig, kicker, Liberty (Liberty North HS); unranked (247, Rivals, On3)

• Nicholas Deloach Jr., defensive back, Cahokia (Cahokia HS); unranked (247, Rivals, On3)

• Gabarri Johnson, quarterback, Tacoma, Washington (Lincoln HS); 4 stars, No. 19 QB (247), 4 stars, No. 4 dual-threat QB (Rivals), 4 stars, No. 17 QB (On3)

• Marquis Johnson, wide receiver, Dickinson, Texas; 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars, No. 145 WR (247), 3 stars, No. 68 WR (Rivals), 3 stars, No. 115 WR (On3)

• Jahkai Lang, defensive end, Troy (Troy Buchanan HS); 3 stars, No. 42 edge rusher (247), 3 stars, No. 31 weakside DE (Rivals), 3 stars, No. 47 edge (On3)

• Brett Norfleet, tight end, St. Charles (Francis Howell); 4 stars, No. 14 TE (247), 4 stars, No. 13 TE (Rivals), 4 stars, No. 16 TE (On3)

