Can former Mizzou LB Cale Garrett make the Titans' roster?

P-D: What have you been able to do with the team since the pandemic shut everything down?

GARRETT: It was Zoom meetings for our OTAs (organized team activivities) and now it’s just been a dead period and they’ve kept us updated from week to week. We still don’t know what’s going on all the way. Things are still getting settled or they’re trying to between the PA (Players Association) and the owners and all that. There’s still a lot of uncertainties, but I’m just glad we’re getting to report, get tested and get to work and hopefully have football.

P-D: I know you like to travel and explore the world, but has the pandemic kept you at home for the most part?

GARRETT: Let’s see, I actually went to Gatlinburg after driving through Nashville and checking it out a little bit. One of my buddies has a rental cabin in Gatlinburg in the Smokies. I got out there and enjoyed it a lot. We did an 11-mile hike, my girlfriend and the dog we were fostering at the time. It was a great experience for all of us.

P-D: The fact that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was one of those old-school linebackers in the NFL, how appealing was that for you?