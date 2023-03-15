Eye on the Tigers: Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson are 3,000 miles apart but they have plenty to say about Missouri's first-round NCAA Tournament matchup against Utah State on Thursday in Sacramento. Dave is in California for the game and shares his thoughts on the challenges and opportunities the Tigers face against the Aggies from the Mountain West Conference. Ben and Dave also unveil their Final Four picks as March Madness gets ready to tip off.
