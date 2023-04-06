Ben Frederickson and Dave Matter break down Mizzou basketball's returning roster, possible departures, incoming newcomers and potential additions via the NCAA transfer portal, starting with former North Carolina guard and St. Louis native Caleb Love. Dennis Gates needs a big man (or two) for his roster, but Love, the former Post-Dispatch player of the year at CBC, is the most intriguing target on the market.
Matter and Frederickson also discuss Mizzou's decision to bring back women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton and the challenge she faces leading the Tigers back to March Madness.
Tags
Eye on the Tigers
Headlines and breaking news from the Mizzou sports scene.
Dave Matter
Dave Matter is the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Ben Frederickson
Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).
