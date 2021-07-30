Can Mizzou land a sitting Power 5 AD?

“We’re excited to launch this national search,” Choi said. “We’re seeking to hire a proven AD with a track record of visionary leadership, business acumen, fundraising successes, high integrity, effective management skills and a focus on the well-being of our student-athletes. Mizzou is a proud member of the SEC, and our new AD must radiate a winning and innovative approach.”

• Does Mizzou have the cachet to poach a current SEC AD? In Thursday’s Mizzou Chat we mentioned Texas A&M’s Ross Bjork, a former MU administrator who came to Columbia under Joe Castiglione then served five years under Mike Alden, primarily as a fundraiser. He’s worked at some major programs: Miami, UCLA, Ole Miss and now A&M, one of the plum jobs in the industry. The Aggies have an enormous fan base and more money than God. Bjork, 48, makes about $1.1 million. But there’s a lot of drama and unrest in College Station these days with the SEC’s addition of Texas. Enough drama to lure Bjork back to Mizzou? I’m told he’s a long shot, at best. But the Kansas native has strong ties to the Midwest — his wife Sonya is from Dexter, Missouri — and he knows the terrain well. It says here he’s worth a call.