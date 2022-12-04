Cardinal Ritter four-star safety Marvin Burks flips pledge from Ole Miss to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — While Missouri fans awaited the announcement of the Tigers’ bowl destination on Sunday, Cardinal Ritter safety Marvin Burks Jr. decommitted from Mississippi and announced he was flipping his commitment to Missouri.

MU coach Eli Drinkwitz teased a potential flip earlier Sunday afternoon from his Twitter account. A few hours later, Burks, a 6-foot-2, four-star safety out of Cardinal Ritter, confirmed he was changing course and staying in-state.

Burks originally committed to Ole Miss in October. He is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in Missouri and the 31st-ranked safety in the nation by 247Sports.

His team defeated Reeds Spring 46-7 on Friday in the Missouri Class 3 high school football championship game for the school’s first state title.

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, who attended Cardinal Ritter from his freshman to junior years, tweeted “Flip em” earlier Saturday afternoon.

Burks is the 16th commitment to Missouri’s Class of 2023. He is the first safety and the fourth defensive back Drinkwitz and his staff have recruited to their incoming class.

Missouri now has five four-star commitments, but Burks remains the only one on the defensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Joshua Manning, like Burks, is staying in Missouri for his college career. He’ll join the Tigers from Lee’s Summit High School, near Kansas City. Quarterback Gabarri Johnson from Tacoma, Washington, is another other four-star player to commit, along with Francis Howell tight end Brett Norfleet and Raytown offensive lineman Logan Reichert.

Burks is the fifth player from the St. Louis area to commit to MU, joining Norfleet, three-star defensive end Jahkai Lang (from Troy Buchanan), three-star running back Jamal Roberts (from St. Mary's) and three-star defensive back/wide receiver Nicholas DeLoach Jr. (from Cahokia).

The early signing period for high school seniors begins Dec. 21.

Missouri’s incoming class:

• Daniel Blood, receiver, Destrehan, Louisiana, three stars

• Marvin Burks, safety, St. Louis/Cardinal Ritter, four stars

• Blake Craig, kicker, Liberty/Liberty North, two stars

• Nicholas DeLoach Jr., defensive back/receiver, Cahokia/Cahokia, three stars

• Gabarri Johnson, quarterback, Tacoma, Washington/Lincoln, four stars

• Marquis Johnson, wide receiver, Dickinson, Texas/Dickinson, three stars

• Jahkai Lang, defensive end, Troy/Troy Buchanan, three stars

• Brayshawn Littlejohn, linebacker, Gaffney, South Carolina/Gaffney, three stars

• Joshua Manning, wide receiver, Lee's Summit/Lee's Summit, four stars

• Shamar McNeil, defensive back, Plantation, Florida/American Heritage, three stars

• Tristan Newson, linebacker, Independence, Mississippi/Northeast Community College, unranked

• Brett Norfleet, tight end, St. Charles/Francis Howell, three stars

• Logan Reichert, offensive tackle, Raytown/Raytown, four stars

• Roberts, running back, St. Louis/St. Mary's, three stars

• Phillip Roche, defensive back, Merrillville, Indiana/Merrillville, three stars

• Serigne Tounkara, defensive end, League City, Texas/Clear Springs, three stars