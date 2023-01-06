CBS' Gary Parrish raises Mizzou's Dennis Gates as Texas basketball coach candidate

CBS college basketball reporters Kyle Boone and Gary Parrish discussed possible candidates for the Texas Longhorns men's basketball head coaching position during Friday's "Eye on College Basketball" podcast.

The Texas basketball job is open after the termination of head coach Chris Beard on Thursday. Rodney Terry is the Texas Longhorns' interim men's basketball head coach.

One of the names that came up to replace Beard is Dennis Gates, who is in his first year as the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Gates' name was mentioned by someone in the comments during their live podcast recording on YouTube, and Parrish liked the suggestion.

"In the YouTube comments, Dennis Gates at Missouri — yeah, absolutely," Parrish said. "I know with (Kansas State head coach) Jerome Tang, you can say, 'But yeah, first year at Kansas State, he's only coached half a season.' With Dennis Gates, there is a track record of winning somewhere else. He was successful at Cleveland State, and now, he's killing it at Missouri."

Other current college head coaches that Parrish and Boone discussed for the Texas men's basketball head coaching vacancy along with Gates and Tang were Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari, Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman, Alabama head coach Nate Oats, UConn head coach Dan Hurley, and Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Parrish said he felt Terry going from interim head coach to the permanent position is the most likely scenario at the end of the season.

Prior to becoming the Missouri men's basketball head coach, Gates was the Cleveland State men's basketball head coach from 2019-22. He led Cleveland State to Horizon League regular season titles in both 2020-21 and 2021-22, and he guided the team to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Missouri men's basketball team is scheduled to return to action Saturday vs. Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. CT. Mizzou, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 12-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Arkansas beat Missouri 74-68 on Wednesday.