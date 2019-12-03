COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Thanksgiving holiday break didn’t solve the Missouri basketball team’s problems.
Now things are worse — much worse.
The Tigers suffered an 68-60 loss to Charleston Southern Tuesday in front of a sparse Mizzou Arena crowd, arguably one of the worst losses the building has witnessed.
The Buccaneers, a 26-point underdog at tipoff, blindsided the Tigers with a shooting display few could have expected. When the night began, Charleston Southern (3-5) ranked No. 353 in Division I in 3-point shooting — out of 354 teams. By game’s end, the Buccaneers made 10 of 22 shots from beyond the arc to snap a 15-game losing streak against teams from the high-major conferences.
Mizzou (4-4) missed its first nine 3-pointers and finished just 4 of 26 from the arc, along with 16 turnovers. Jeremiah Tilmon led the Tigers with 15 points, all in the second half.