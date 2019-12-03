Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Thanksgiving holiday break didn’t solve the Missouri basketball team’s problems.

Now things are worse — much worse.

The Tigers suffered an 68-60 loss to Charleston Southern Tuesday in front of a sparse Mizzou Arena crowd, arguably one of the worst losses the building has witnessed.

The Buccaneers, a 26-point underdog at tipoff, blindsided the Tigers with a shooting display few could have expected. When the night began, Charleston Southern (3-5) ranked No. 353 in Division I in 3-point shooting — out of 354 teams. By game’s end, the Buccaneers made 10 of 22 shots from beyond the arc to snap a 15-game losing streak against teams from the high-major conferences.

Mizzou (4-4) missed its first nine 3-pointers and finished just 4 of 26 from the arc, along with 16 turnovers. Jeremiah Tilmon led the Tigers with 15 points, all in the second half.

