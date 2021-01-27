Chat Mizzou sports with Dave Matter at 11 a.m. Thursday

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
Mizzou leads No. 6 Tennessee from start to finish for another SEC road win
-
Mizzou has more to prove in rematch with No. 6 Tennessee
-
Mizzou hiring veteran NFL assistant Jethro Franklin to coach D-line
-
Former Buckeye Mookie Cooper could provide instant jolt to Mizzou offense
-
Cooper too much for Mizzou in loss to Auburn
-
-
-
-
-
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.