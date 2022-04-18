Christian Jones opens recruitment, won't play for Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. - East St. Louis guard Christian Jones, who signed with Missouri last fall, has decided to re-open his recruitment, he announced Monday on social media.

The three-star guard and third-team All-Metro selection committed to former Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin last summer, but in the wake of the program’s head-coaching change Jones said he’s “saddened” to consider other options.

“First and foremost I would like to thank Coach Martin, the entire coaching staff at MIZ and all the love and support the fans have shown me since I committed,” he posted on Twitter and Instagram. “But with all of the uncertainty around the program I’m saddened to announce that I will be reopening my recruitment. My family and I will be taking the next few weeks to figure out what’s the best move for me and my collegiate career.”

Jones, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, led the St. Louis area with 7.3 assists per game this past season while scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

As of Monday, new Mizzou coach Dennis Gates has secured commitments from six transfers — four Division I players and two from junior college teams — to add to the six returning players still on the roster, plus incoming four-star recruit Aidan Shaw, who like Shaw signed last fall but has since recommitted to Mizzou after meeting with Gates in recent weeks. Jones’ departure from the signing class puts the roster at the maximum 13 scholarship players pending any further turnover.

Gates has landed commitments from two of his former Cleveland State players, guards D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion. The Tigers have also landed commitments from Northern Iowa’s Noah Carter and Milwaukee’s DeAndre Gholston, along with junior college standouts Mohamed Diarra, a 6-10 forward, and point guard Sean East II.

