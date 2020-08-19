Clean slate for Mizzou's remodeled offensive line

What he does know is the Tigers have some urgency to assemble a functional offensive line.

“Right now, as a collective group, we're still trying to figure out who our best five are going to be,” he said. “We’ve got to identify those as soon as we possibly can so that they can learn to work as a unit. We're not there yet. So we’ve got some work to do.”

That process started with finding a center. Drinkwitz said he never got a chance to talk to junior center Trystan Colon-Castillo about reconsidering his decision to enter the NFL draft. Colon-Castillo had already signed with an agent by the time Drinkwitz took the Mizzou job, he said. Case Cook was the only player on the roster with any experience playing in the middle — and those snaps came in practice.

This much we know this week: Larry Borom and Hryin White are playing tackle. White said he’s worked at both left and right tackle. Rutgers transfer Mike Maietti is clearly a center. Cook will be in the mix, probably at either guard spot. The Tigers have a handful of candidates for the other guard spot. White will have to hold off some younger tackles. Thalen Robinson is a name teammates have mentioned as a player to watch this season.

Drinkwitz said he’ll go with his five best graded linemen, regardless of their position — within reason.