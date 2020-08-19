Clean slate for Mizzou's remodeled offensive line

COLUMBIA, Mo. - This might seem hard to believe, but new Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz didn’t go back and study any footage of the Tigers’ 2019 offense.
Offense is his specialty, and even though he’s had eight months to evaluate last year’s games to learn more about the talent and depth on his roster, reviewing the 2019 season wasn’t part of his process.
Drinktwitz caught some of Mizzou’s 2019 games against Vanderbilt and South Carolina, but only to study schemes in preparation for the first two games on the SEC schedule. (That schedule has since been scrapped in favor of the new 10-game SEC-only schedule.)
Otherwise, Drinkwitz insists he doesn’t know and doesn’t care how the 2019 offense performed.
“I don't know anything about last year,” he said Wednesday on Zoom, referring specifically to Mizzou’s 2019 offensive line. “I didn’t watch last year’s tape. I haven't watched our offense, haven't put anybody on tape and said I'm going to see what they did last year. Last year was last year. This is this year. I've got fresh ideas, fresh perception. Whatever anybody does now is what they do now for me. I don't know what they were asking them to do within their scheme. I don't know what they were coached to do. I can't make a true evaluation of that now. I evaluate them what they're doing right now. So I have no idea if they're up and down, excellent, whatever. It doesn't faze me a bit today.
What he does know is the Tigers have some urgency to assemble a functional offensive line.
“Right now, as a collective group, we're still trying to figure out who our best five are going to be,” he said. “We’ve got to identify those as soon as we possibly can so that they can learn to work as a unit. We're not there yet. So we’ve got some work to do.”
That process started with finding a center. Drinkwitz said he never got a chance to talk to junior center Trystan Colon-Castillo about reconsidering his decision to enter the NFL draft. Colon-Castillo had already signed with an agent by the time Drinkwitz took the Mizzou job, he said. Case Cook was the only player on the roster with any experience playing in the middle — and those snaps came in practice.
This much we know this week: Larry Borom and Hryin White are playing tackle. White said he’s worked at both left and right tackle. Rutgers transfer Mike Maietti is clearly a center. Cook will be in the mix, probably at either guard spot. The Tigers have a handful of candidates for the other guard spot. White will have to hold off some younger tackles. Thalen Robinson is a name teammates have mentioned as a player to watch this season.
Drinkwitz said he’ll go with his five best graded linemen, regardless of their position — within reason.
“Your second-best guard may be your 10th-best offensive lineman, so we're going to try to find our five best and form a cohesive unit,” he said. “Obviously your tackles are a little bit different type body sizes than guards and centers so that doesn't always work. We like to recruit athleticism. The previous staff left us some good players that we've got to mold and shape into what we want to have. So we're going to work on finding the five best.”
Mizzou plucked Maietti out of the transfer portal hoping he’d bring some stability and experience to the interior of the line. He started 33 games at center for the Big Ten program. He’s expected to be a natural leader along the front five.
“There's a couple guys that have some experience in the room, too,” Maietti said, “but just from playing this position, there’s so much communication that goes on from center, you kind of have that role given to you in football.”
A few more notes from Wednesday’s media session …
• Missouri’s defense tallied six sacks on Wednesday, Drinkwitz said, and produced a takeaway, an interception by strong safety Stacy Brown on a tipped pass. He didn’t say which quarterback was tossed the INT.
As for the QB competition, “Nobody's really taken a step ahead of anybody else,” he said.
• Reporters got their first chance to interview graduate transfer wide receivers KeKe Chism and Damon Hazelton Jr. They’re big. They’re old. They’re eager to contribute.
“There’s a lot of unknowns,” said Hazelton, the transfer from Virginia Tech. “But I believe that this whole thing, me being here with the team that I'm with, these coaches, I believe that it's all God's sovereignty. Whatever God had planned for us this team, all of us being together right here at this moment this year, we’re here for a reason.”
“I know once I entered the transfer portal how big of a decision this move was going to be not only just for me and my career but also for my family,” said Chism, who came to Mizzou from Division II Angelo State. “So I definitely wanted to go somewhere where I felt like I can trust them and trust the whole environment. Just from start to finish the whole recruiting process it was Mizzou.”
• Chism was the first newcomer to earn his jersey number this week. During a team meeting, Drinkwitz presented him with the No. 6 he’ll wear this fall. The rest of the rookies and transfers are still wearing blank jerseys.
“He's been consistent. He's been out there every single day,” Drinkwitz said. “He does what we’ve asked him to do. He takes the lion's share of the reps and goes up and makes plays."
Player after player has raved about Chism during Zoom interviews this week.
“His work ethic is amazing,” White said. “It’s different than a lot of wide receivers.”
• Hazelton is a Baltimore native but his mom lives in Houston, and earlier this offseason during the pandemic, he spent time in Houston to work out under Justin Allen, a local trainer who specializes in training college and pro football players. Allen added a new client this summer: Houston Rockets All-Star and three-time NBA scoring champ James Harden. Back in May, photos surfaced on Instagram of Hazelton and Mizzou teammate C.J. Boone training in Houston alongside the NBA great.
“Harden is a great guy, stand-up guy,” Hazelton said. “So he was very welcoming.”
• Hazleton has been held out of some drills this week for undisclosed reasons. He’s still working to earn his number 7 on his jersey. Drinkwitz said he’s “battling a few lingering not injuries but just nagging stuff that's kept him out of some team (drills).”
“I'm not stressed about it,” Drinkwitz said. “People are making their plays, getting their numbers. It's just part of the (rule that) nothing is given, everything is earned. So when he makes a play, makes a great block, runs the right route perfectly and catches on third down or whatever it might be and then his position group and position coach will find it fitting to give them a number.”
