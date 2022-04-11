Cleveland State defensive standout Tre Gomillion follows Dennis Gates to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. - New Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates is reuniting with another part of his past. Last week it was Florida State assistant Charlton Young. On Monday it's Cleveland State player Tre Gomillion.

The 6-foot-4 defensive standout played for Gates each of the past three seasons in the Horizon League and after visiting campus over the weekend he announced his verbal commitment to Mizzou on social media.

Gomillion, originally from Augusta, Georgia, averaged 9.6 points per game in three seasons at CSU, including 10.5 this past season. As a junior in 2020-21, he was named the Horizon League defensive player of the year. He was a third-team All-Horizon League selection this year and made the conference's All-Defensive team each of the last two years.

Gomillion is the third player to commit to Mizzou since Gates was hired last month, joining Mohamed Diarra, a 6-10 forward from Garden City, Kansas, Community College, and DeAndre Gholston, a 6-5 guard from Wisconsin-Milwaukee, also in the Horizon League.

Gomillion, who played one season at Gordon State College before transferring to Cleveland State, shot 52.9% from the floor in three seasons under Gates and 30.5% from 3-point range, though this past season he improved to 40.0% from behind the arc on just 45 attempts in 31 games. He's been a productive rebounder for his size, averaging 4.7 boards per game this past season, along with 2.9 assists per game.

Gomillion ranked among the Horizon League's top 20 players each of the last two years in defensive rating: 105.5 (No. 19) in 2020-21 and 102.1 (No. 16) in 2021-22.

D'Moi Hodge, another former Cleveland State player, also visited Mizzou this past weekend. The 6-4 senior guard led the Vikings in scoring this past season with 15.5 points per game.

