Cody Schrader shines in bigger role as Mizzou football shakes up offense

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The No. 1 principle in Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri football program is two simple words: Always compete.

He knew he couldn’t preach that message if the most deserving players weren’t seeing the field in games. That’s why he shook up his offensive personnel in some areas for Saturday’s game at No. 25 South Carolina.

E.J. Ndoma-Ogar, a second-year transfer from Oklahoma, made his first start at right guard in place of Mitchell Walters.

Ryan Hoerstkamp, a redshirt freshman, saw his most extensive playing time at tight end, taking Kibet Chepyator’s spot in the rotation.

Taj Butts, another redshirt freshman, earned snaps in the backfield as a blocking back.

All three contributed to Mizzou’s sound offensive showing in the 23-10 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium. Butts (De Smet High) and Hoerstkamp (Washington High) were two of the local products Mizzou signed in the 2021 class but both had barely seen the field the last two seasons.

“Yeah, always compete,” Drinkwitz said. “Those guys have really been practicing hard and quite honestly when we don't perform the way we need to, you got to make changes. Otherwise that statement doesn't matter. And those guys stepped up to the plate tonight. Ryan had a couple of big time blocks, especially on the first touchdown run. And then obviously Taj had some big time blocks, sealing off the defensive end on our counter stuff. Obviously, E.J. played the whole game, and I have to watch the tape but from everything I could see he played pretty well.”

Mizzou’s biggest lineup change came at tailback where Cody Schrader took the bulk of the snaps — as Drinkwitz said he would — while former starter Nathaniel Peat stayed on the bench. The two backs had worked in a timeshare through the season’s first half, but Peat struggled to run vertically against Vanderbilt last week and coughed up the ball in the red zone for the second time this season.

Schrader, the former walk-on and Division II transfer from Truman State, had been more consistent in every area. Running, catching, blocking. He came into Saturday’s game No. 2 among SEC running backs in yards per carry in conference play (6.3) and also hadn’t turned the ball over on 75 touches.

Against South Carolina, Schrader lowered his head and slugged away at the Gamecocks defense time and time again, rushing for 81 yards on a season-high 22 carries. He also caught two passes for 32 yards. His longest run only went for 9 yards, but the ball was safe in his hands all night.

“We get a run play call and I'm like, ‘That's 5 yards right there,’” quarterback Brady Cook said. “He's incredible. I mean, the hits he's taking, he gets right up. He’s pushing. He's everything you want in a running back.”

With his 81 yards, Schrader surpassed Peat for the team lead with 443 on the season. He leads the Tigers with five rushing touchdowns.

A year ago this week the former Lutheran South standout was powering Division II Truman State’s running game in a victory over Quincy University — making his emergence as Mizzou’s leading rusher all the more improbable. Schrader transferred to Mizzou in January and will go on scholarship after the season for his final year of eligibility in 2023.

“He's just so grateful,” Cook said. “This is a dream for him. He's loving this. He'll do anything for the team. He's putting it all on the line.”

“He's one of the best players on our team from a consistency standpoint, from a work ethic and talent standpoint,” Drinkwitz said. “I wish we had a better record so more people would know his story, because it's an incredible story. He's the American dream. He’s a true son. Whatever you all can think and dream up to say about him, he's all those things. Tremendous work ethic, strong character and talented.”