College Football Hall of Fame ballot includes Mizzou's Maclin, Pinkel

The only Football Bowl Subdivision coach with more career wins than Pinkel who isn’t already in the College Football Hall of Fame is current Alabama coach Nick Saban, Pinkel’s former Kent State teammate. Saban, with his six national championship rings, will be inducted as soon as he’s eligible.

Other candidates on this year’s ballot include former Miami coach Larry Coker, former Troy coach Larry Blakeney and former Memphis coach Billy Jack Murphy. Of the seven candidates on the ballot, Pinkel has the most career victories at 191.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, coaching candidates must be three full seasons removed from retirement or at least 75 years old if still active and have served as a head coach for a minimum of 10 years and at least 100 games with a .600 career winning percentage.