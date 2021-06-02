College Football Hall of Fame ballot includes Mizzou's Maclin, Pinkel

Former Missouri All-American Jeremy Maclin and former Tigers coach Gary Pinkel are both on the ballot for the 2022 induction class for the College Football Hall of Fame, as announced Wednesday by the National Football Foundation.
Maclin, now the head coach at Kirkwood High, appears on the ballot for the first time. Pinkel made his ballot debut in 2020.
Maclin, 33, was a first-team All-American all-purpose player in both 2007-08 and a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection. After missing all of 2006 with a knee injury, the St. Louis native set the FBS freshman record for all-purpose yards (2,776) in 2007. In two seasons at Mizzou he caught 182 passes for 2,315 yards and 22 touchdowns, rushed for 668 yards and returned five kickoffs and punts for touchdowns. Maclin played a decade in the NFL for Philadelphia, Kansas City and Baltimore before retiring after the 2018 season.
Pinkel, 118-73 at Mizzou with four appearances in conference championship games and 10 bowls, is also the career wins leader at the University of Toledo, where he was 73-37-3 from 1991-2000.
Pinkel, 69, is one of seven FBS coaches on this year’s ballot. Voters may select two coaches for this year’s class. Ballots are due June 25. The 2022 class will be announced early next year and officially inducted during a ceremony in New York on Dec. 7, 2021. Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops was the only FBS coach elected to the Hall of Fame for the 2021 class.
The only Football Bowl Subdivision coach with more career wins than Pinkel who isn’t already in the College Football Hall of Fame is current Alabama coach Nick Saban, Pinkel’s former Kent State teammate. Saban, with his six national championship rings, will be inducted as soon as he’s eligible.
Other candidates on this year’s ballot include former Miami coach Larry Coker, former Troy coach Larry Blakeney and former Memphis coach Billy Jack Murphy. Of the seven candidates on the ballot, Pinkel has the most career victories at 191.
To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, coaching candidates must be three full seasons removed from retirement or at least 75 years old if still active and have served as a head coach for a minimum of 10 years and at least 100 games with a .600 career winning percentage.
For players to be eligible for induction, they must meet several criteria. They must have earned first-team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and used to compile consensus All-America teams. They must have played college football within the last 50 years and be 10 full seasons removed from their final year of playing college football and no longer playing professionally. Also, the player’s post-football record as a citizen is also considered. Per the NFF, “He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community.” Consideration is also given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.
Eleven players and coaches from Mizzou have been enshrined in the NFF Hall of Fame: coaches Bill Roper, Don Faurot, Frank Broyles and Dan Devine and players Paul Christman, Darold Jenkins, Bob Steuber, Ed Travis, Johnny Roland, Roger Wehrli and Kellen Winslow. Roper and Broyles were head coaches at Mizzou for only one season each and made their marks at Princeton and Arkansas, respectively.
Among the players on this year’s ballot are Illinois linebackers Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice, Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel and former St. Louis Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis, who played at Ohio State.