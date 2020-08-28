Columbia closes bars early as Mizzou student COVID count passes 300

“Students and young people in that age group do recover at a very high rate,” he added. “And none of the students that have tested positive are living with others who have not been affected. None of those students are hospitalized. Going forward, we're going to continue to enforce our policies on the campus and off campus to ensure that we keep this community safe.”

Mizzou has shifted some classes online but still offers in-person courses in classroom environments fitted for safe social distancing. Masks are required throughout campus. Choi defended MU’s decision to continue with in-person classes and offered differences between MU’s situation and the University of North Carolina, where campus leaders moved all classes online after a COVID breakout.

“UNC leadership made the decision that made sense for that organization in that environment,” Choi said. “If I compare Orange County, where UNC-Chapel Hill is located, to Boone County right here in Missouri, I recognize that population is about the same. The number of positive cases is about the same. While we have less than 10 deaths in Boone County (seven as of Friday), they have more than 50 in that county in North Carolina. We are prepared. We have more hospital beds that are staffed and the number of ICU beds is larger in Boone County by a factor of three.”