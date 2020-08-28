Columbia closes bars early as Mizzou student COVID count passes 300

COLUMBIA, Mo. — As the first week of the fall semester came to a close, the number of positive COVID-19 cases among the University of Missouri student body passed the 300 mark on Friday — the same day Columbia announced new measures to slow the spread of the virus.
Cases have started spiking in Boone County since students moved back to Mizzou earlier this month, with the county’s seven-day positivity rate climbing from 10.6 percent on Aug. 20 to 44.6 percent this week, nearly four times the state's positivity rate of 12.3 percent.
Boone County reported 81 new positive cases on Friday, including 51 from the 18- to 22-year-old age range.
UM System President and Mizzou Chancellor Mun Choi said Friday that none of the infected MU students have required hospitalization. As of Friday, there were 306 active cases among MU students, up from 228 on Wednesday. Of the 367 student cases reported since Aug. 19, 70 have recovered. Choi said there are four or five students isolated in MU facilities. The school has rooms to isolate 60 students and has contracted extra rooms with area hotels. Starting Monday, MU will release self-reported positive cases for MU faculty, Choi said.
“We know that we are going to have cases because we've seen it throughout the country,” Choi said. “But it’s our actions to mitigate and to address and to treat those patients that's going to be key.”
“Students and young people in that age group do recover at a very high rate,” he added. “And none of the students that have tested positive are living with others who have not been affected. None of those students are hospitalized. Going forward, we're going to continue to enforce our policies on the campus and off campus to ensure that we keep this community safe.”
Mizzou has shifted some classes online but still offers in-person courses in classroom environments fitted for safe social distancing. Masks are required throughout campus. Choi defended MU’s decision to continue with in-person classes and offered differences between MU’s situation and the University of North Carolina, where campus leaders moved all classes online after a COVID breakout.
“UNC leadership made the decision that made sense for that organization in that environment,” Choi said. “If I compare Orange County, where UNC-Chapel Hill is located, to Boone County right here in Missouri, I recognize that population is about the same. The number of positive cases is about the same. While we have less than 10 deaths in Boone County (seven as of Friday), they have more than 50 in that county in North Carolina. We are prepared. We have more hospital beds that are staffed and the number of ICU beds is larger in Boone County by a factor of three.”
On Friday, Stephanie Browning, the county’s health director, announced new restrictions for Columbia bars and restaurants. In addition to the city’s mask ordinance, restaurants and bars must now stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and must close no later than 10 p.m. Dance floors are prohibited at entertainment venues. All food and beverages must be consumed while seated at any bar or restaurant with table seating limited to a maximum of 10.
Browning said she considered closing all Columbia bars indefinitely but settled for the new closing times.
“What we’re seeing in our violations is they’re coming late at night,” she said. “Big groups gathering, they’re not wearing their masks. They’re not socially distancing. We’re trying to keep things open and trying to keep it at a manageable hour where people can go home.”
As of Friday, Boone County had 543 active COVID cases with 12 people hospitalized.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.