It wasn't a completed wasted holiday weekend for the Missouri football program. MU added another piece to its future defensive line Monday and didn't have to go far to find it. Jalen Logan-Redding, a three-star defensive end from Columbia's Rock Bridge High, announced his verbal commitment to Mizzou on Twitter.
COMMITTED🐯!!! #HOME #MIZ #ShowMe pic.twitter.com/X5pngS7pwX— Jalen Logan-Redding (@Jalen_Redd) September 2, 2019
Logan-Redding, rated the state's No. 13 overall player by 247Sports.com and the nation's No. 28 weakside defensive end, had narrowed his final four choices to Mizzou, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas earlier this summer. He also held scholarships from Power 5 schools Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue and Notre Dame.
He's the second Rock Bridge player committed to Mizzou's 2020 class, joining linebacker Will Norris, the fourth defensive lineman and the seventh player from an in-state high school. Mizzou has 13 commitments overall.