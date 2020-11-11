Columbia or Champaign? Coin flip to decide who hosts Braggin' Rights Game

The Braggin’ Rights Game is alive — with a twist.
Rather than play the annual Missouri-Illinois basketball rivalry game in St. Louis, a coin flip will decide the host school for the Dec. 12 game.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, a live production on Facebook, YouTube and both teams' official websites will feature a coin flip that will decide which team will host the game on their respective campus in either Columbia or Champaign. Andy Katz, longtime college basketball writer and current correspondent for the NCAA, will handle the flipping duties.
In recent weeks, sources have confirmed that both schools have reservations about playing the game at Enterprise Center. The downtown arena hasn’t hosted a major event since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sporting events and concerts in March. The teams are scheduled to meet every December through the 2023-24 season, but the pandemic has forced teams to reconfigure their nonconference schedules, including this annual holiday tradition.
Both schools agreed that fans will not attend this year's game. Missouri and Illinois plan to resume the series in St. Louis in 2021. TV designation and tip-off time will be decided at a later date.
“The annual Braggin’ Rights game is one of St. Louis’ great sporting traditions, and I’m grateful that we have been able to work with Josh Whitman and his staff at Illinois to ensure that this meaningful game continues this season despite the challenges we are all facing due to COVID-19,” MU athletics director Jim Sterk said. “St. Louis has been the site of many memorable games in this storied rivalry over the last 40 years, and we look forward to returning to the Enterprise Center for future games. The passion and intensity of this rivalry is what makes college athletics special, and despite playing on campus this season, I am confident those elements will be there for both teams. Given the financial realities facing many schools today, I believe intercollegiate athletics needs more regional rivalries like this to be played in all sports, and we look forward to working with Illinois to play in as many different sports as possible in future years.”
“The Braggin’ Rights game is special,” Illinois AD Josh Whitman said. “It is important to our teams, our Universities, and our fans. It also means a great deal to the city of St. Louis. We enjoy a nearly 40-year partnership with our many friends in St. Louis and the Enterprise Center; unfortunately complications in the current climate are too many to hold this year’s game there. We look forward to returning the Braggin’ Rights game to Enterprise Center in the coming years, but are excited to bring the 2020 edition of this series on campus. In a time when so many difficult scheduling decisions are being made, we worked diligently with our friends at the University of Missouri to ensure this great rivalry game will continue. Our calendars are all marked for December 12. Now let’s hope the coin lands with the “I” up!”
Mizzou released a partial nonconference schedule last week with home games against Oral Roberts, Bradley, Liberty and Texas Christian and a road game at Wichita State. But no Illini.
School officials have remained in talks continue a series that’s been played every year since 1976. This will mark the first time it's been played outside of St. Louis since 1979. Enterprise Center hosted the game every year since it opened in 1994.
Missouri is also finalizing a multiteam event at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, where the Tigers will play No. 20 Oregon and Boston College, Cuonzo Martin said Wednesday. Virginia Tech is expected to round out the four-team field.
