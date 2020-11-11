Columbia or Champaign? Coin flip to decide who hosts Braggin' Rights Game

In recent weeks, sources have confirmed that both schools have reservations about playing the game at Enterprise Center. The downtown arena hasn’t hosted a major event since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sporting events and concerts in March. The teams are scheduled to meet every December through the 2023-24 season, but the pandemic has forced teams to reconfigure their nonconference schedules, including this annual holiday tradition.

“The annual Braggin’ Rights game is one of St. Louis’ great sporting traditions, and I’m grateful that we have been able to work with Josh Whitman and his staff at Illinois to ensure that this meaningful game continues this season despite the challenges we are all facing due to COVID-19,” MU athletics director Jim Sterk said. “St. Louis has been the site of many memorable games in this storied rivalry over the last 40 years, and we look forward to returning to the Enterprise Center for future games. The passion and intensity of this rivalry is what makes college athletics special, and despite playing on campus this season, I am confident those elements will be there for both teams. Given the financial realities facing many schools today, I believe intercollegiate athletics needs more regional rivalries like this to be played in all sports, and we look forward to working with Illinois to play in as many different sports as possible in future years.”