Connection with Drinkwitz sold Wilks on opportunity at Mizzou

New defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will become the first seven-figure assistant coach in Mizzou history. Wilks, 51, agreed to a two-year contract that will pay him $2.4 million in total salary, an MU athletics department spokesman told the Post-Dispatch Monday.
Wilks' base salary for 2021 will be $800,000, plus he'll be eligible for $200,000 retention bonus that he'll receive in February 2022 if he remains on the staff. In year two, his base salary increases to $1 million, during which he'll receive two more retention payments of $200,000 in July and December should he stay at Mizzou, bringing the total deal to $2.4 million. He'll also be eligible for the standard bonuses for MU assistant coaches.
Former offensive coordinator Derek Dooley (2018-19) was previously the highest paid assistant at Mizzou, making $925,000 during his second year with the program. Wilks replaces defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who was making $900,000 per year and had two years left on his contract. Walters left MU earlier this month for the same position at Illinois.
There were 27 FBS assistant coaches who broke the $1 million salary barrier in 2020, according to USA Today’s annual salary database, including 15 from SEC schools, led by Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, both making $2.5 million.
On Monday, Wilks talked to reporters for the first time since accepting Mizzou's job, joining Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz on Zoom. Here's what we learned about the Tigers' new defensive coordinator.
• How did Wilks land in Columbia? Drinkwitz first met Wilks in 2019 while coaching at Appalachian State, Wilks’ alma mater. But it was during his time at North Carolina State when Drinkwitz became especially familiar with Wilks’ success with the Carolina Panthers. Drinkwitz said he keeps a list of potential coaching candidates for every position on his staff and Wilks was high on his coordinator list. Wilks said Drinkwitz texted him shortly after the season to gauge his interest in returning to the college game. He last coached in a college program in 2005 at University of Washington. Wilks had interest from other NFL and college teams.
“I never allowed what I do to identify who I am as a person,” he said, “meaning I didn't really need the NFL shield to say, ‘OK, I'm coaching in the league.’ I wanted a great situation. I wanted a situation that I felt was going in the right direction from the standpoint of culture, the standpoint of leadership.”
One more thing he wanted: longevity. Wilks’ last six college jobs and last two NFL jobs lasted just one year in the same place.
“I didn't really want to put my family in that situation again,” he said. “So I decided to take a year off (in 2020) and really assess things.”
Back to the search. Drinkwitz said he was blown away by the number of calls he got from interested candidates. He interviewed several, some whose names were never revealed, he said. But he only paid what he called a “recruiting visit” to one: Wilks. Drinkwitz flew to Charlotte to sell him on the job over dinner.
“I just felt the connection,” Wilks said. “I felt that everything that I stood for I knew he stood for. I knew he was going to be the right fit.”
• This was clearly about hiring someone with NFL experience. When Drinkwitz measured Wilks’ strengths, his heavy NFL background trumped the 15-year gap between college gigs.
“He's going to have more experience on the NFL side of football than any other coordinator in our conference,” Drinkwitz said. “He's got more experience in the NFL than, I believe, any coach in our conference. So for that to be the stated goal of most of our players, to get (to the NFL) … why would you look anywhere else then with Coach Wilks and what he's done in the past on the defensive side of the football and what he's going to be able to do develop those players here? To me I thought it was going to be more of a strength than any type of weakness.”
“Experience is the best teacher,” he added. “So he's going to be able to immediately walk in and tell these guys, ‘Hey, you want to play in the NFL? These are the things that you have to do.’ There's a lot of coaches who are selling that, ‘Hey, if you want to go play the NFL, this is what you need to do,’ But they haven't coached in the NFL. They haven't coached in Super Bowls and NFC championships. They're saying what they think it is. He’s gonna be able to say this is what it is.”
• What about his recruiting chops? The last time Wilks recruited high school players to a college program he was working for Tyrone Willingham at Washington more than 15 years ago. Before that, he worked for Willingham at Notre Dame. That means it’s been nearly two decades since he sat in a living room and tried sell his vision to a recruit and his parents. Is that a concern?
“He's a great communicator,” Drinkwitz said. “He's somebody that's going to be identifiable. He’s somebody that recruits are going to immediately recognize as somebody who can develop them into great men but also great football players.”
“The biggest thing to me is football is football,” Wilks said. “I've always felt like it's all about making relationship when you start talking about recruiting. (Drinkwitz) alluded to that. To me that's where it starts. I have no problem with recruiting, I love the challenge. I love to be able to compete, to go into these high schools and go into these homes and really try to get the best players in the country to come to Mizzou.”
• What did Wilks do in 2020? Here’s the most fascinating part of Wilks’ career arc. When the new Cleveland Browns regime didn’t keep Wilks on staff after the 2019 season, he decided to step away from coaching for a year — but not step away from football. It was time to hit the pause button. He still had two years left on his Browns' contract, which afforded him that luxury.
“The biggest thing that I wanted to do taking a year off is really to assess my career, to recharge, refocus and really align myself with a program or organization that I felt that had great core values,” he said.
Wilks’ initial plan was to travel the country and visit with coaches at both the college and pro level. The coronavirus had other plans.
“When COVID hit, of course, all that got locked down,” he said.
Instead, he came up with a backup plan. With access to loads of NFL and college game film, Wilks and coaching colleague Alonso Escalante, who worked under him in Arizona and Cleveland as a quality control defensive assistant, studied all the schematic trends from the college game that, in Wilks’ words, had “infiltrated the NFL,” namely the popular run-pass option (RPO) plays. Every Monday through Friday, they broke down film from 9 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon. They examined situational trends, third-down plays, red zone plays, etc. There was a purpose behind all the film work: Wilks wanted to simplify his scheme for his next coaching stop.
“I really came to the conclusion that you really need to minimize volume and maximize execution,” he said. “When I say simplify … a lot of people think you mean easy. That's not saying that the scheme is easy. But you want to be able to allow your guys to play fast, and particularly at this level you’ve got up-tempo, no-huddle stuff. I don't want my guys thinking. I want them to process things, break the huddle quickly, line up and play fast so they can you know play to the attributes.”
• What kind of scheme will he run? He’s still working out the details of his playbook, but Wilks will stick with his 4-3 base package (four down linemen, three linebackers), but with some caveats.
“Really, when you look at this college game it’s a 4-2-5 because they’re spread out all the time," he said, "so you’ve got to get that extra (defensive back) on the field.”
In other words, the structure might not look that different from the base 4-2-5 scheme the Tigers played under Ryan Walters. Wilks’ 2018 Arizona Cardinals played the NFL’s highest percentage of nickel defense (five defensive backs), according to Outsiders.com.
“There's times based off who we're playing, say, the University of Georgia where they make go more 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends) and we may adjust a little bit,” he said. “But we can get in an even to an odd front based off who we're playing.”
Wilks only mentioned one returning player on Mizzou’s defense: first-team All-SEC defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, whose six sacks ranked second in the league this year.
“We definitely want to be able to build around him,” Wilks said. “We're gonna be aggressive. Linebackers playing downhill. DBs breaking on the ball. … Everywhere I've been it's been about taking the ball away and ball disruption.”
• Who coaches what position? Mizzou is finalizing the deal for new D-line coach Jethro Franklin. (More on him shortly). D.J. Smith returns to coach the inside linebackers. David Gibbs (cornerbacks) and Charlie Harbison (secondary) also return to the staff. Where does that leave Wilks? He considers himself a teacher first. As a head coach and coordinator he didn’t have as much hands-on responsibility as he did as a position coach. It sounds like that will change at Mizzou. He’s coached safeties and cornerbacks throughout his career.
“I'm gonna sit down with the staff and just organize things where I feel like it's going to best benefit us,” he said. “But I will tell you I'm champing at the bit to really get back and have a position. Just looking at the years in Carolina and different places where I've been developing guys, like Josh Norman and Captain Munnerlyn ... and in (2018) I was the head coach (in Arizona) overseeing everything. I didn't have a position in Cleveland as defensive coordinator, and of course last year, taking some time off. So I'm looking to have a major impact and put my hands on these guys each and every day.”
• Why the change at D-line? Wilks and defensive line coach Brick Haley coached together with the Chicago Bears under Lovie Smith, but Drinkwitz fired Haley last week and will soon officially add Franklin to the staff. Haley was one of three staff holdovers from the Barry Odom years — and the second one who's now off the staff, along with Walters.
“I just felt like it was an opportunity for us to have a fresh start here,” Drinkwitz said. “I respect Coach Haley and job that he's done here for the previous four years and wish him nothing but the best. But it was an opportunity for us to start new and go in a different direction. I felt like I needed to do that."
Like Wilks, Franklin has a mix of NFL and college experience, having most recently served as the Seattle Seahawks assistant D-line coach in 2018-19. Wilks and Franklin first crossed paths on the recruiting trail when Wilks coached at Washington and Franklin worked at Southern California in 2005.
On Franklin, Drinkwitz said he has “just a tremendous amount of energy and character, a guy who knows technique and details and somebody who I think can really help us grow in the defensive line room and in recruiting.”