Connection with Drinkwitz sold Wilks on opportunity at Mizzou

“I just felt the connection,” Wilks said. “I felt that everything that I stood for I knew he stood for. I knew he was going to be the right fit.”

• This was clearly about hiring someone with NFL experience. When Drinkwitz measured Wilks’ strengths, his heavy NFL background trumped the 15-year gap between college gigs.

“He's going to have more experience on the NFL side of football than any other coordinator in our conference,” Drinkwitz said. “He's got more experience in the NFL than, I believe, any coach in our conference. So for that to be the stated goal of most of our players, to get (to the NFL) … why would you look anywhere else then with Coach Wilks and what he's done in the past on the defensive side of the football and what he's going to be able to do develop those players here? To me I thought it was going to be more of a strength than any type of weakness.”