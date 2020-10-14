Could Florida's COVID spike impact Mizzou's next game?

Womack is the SEC’s exeutive associate commissioner and oversees football scheduling. King is the conference’s associate commissioner for legal affairs and compliance.

Since seeing a spike in positive cases Sunday, Florida has gone to daily testing this week, Mullen said. When Mullen talked to reporters on Wednesday’s media call, UF had not received its latest round of test results.

“To be honest with you, it’s hard for me to speculate (on the LSU game) until we get the test results back for today as to where we’re at,” Mullen said. “I would hate to lead anyone on or speculate on that. I would think … by today, for everybody involved, that we would have some more answers.”

At Vanderbilt, the Commodores have been close to the SEC roster threshold for several weeks, coach Derek Mason said. The SEC requires teams to have 53 scholarship players available to play a game, plus several position group thresholds. If teams don’t meet those minimums, upon approval by Sankey, the games can be rescheduled or declared a no contest.

Vanderbilt had just 56 scholarship players available for last Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

“We met the threshold, but coming out of that game, not only were we injured we knew testing could really wipe us out,” Mason said.