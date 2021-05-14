Could Mizzou land another in-state target in Marquis Gracial?

One of the St. Louis area's top football recruits makes his college decision Friday. Could Eli Drinkwitz be close to landing another in-state prospect? Marquis Gracial, a four-star defensive tackle at St. Charles High, will announce his verbal pledge at 5:30 p.m. at his school.

Gracial is down to five finalists: Alabama, Arizona State, Iowa State, Missouri and Oregon.

“I can honestly say he hasn't told anybody, not even me,” St. Charles coach Bob Leonard said Friday. "He's quit answering the phone for anybody just to have a peaceful week. He said, 'They're wearing me out.' I told him, 'At 5:30 I'm going to be happy no matter where you go.'"

Whoever lands Gracial, Leonard knows what they’re getting: a massive 6-foot-4, 310-pound linemen with unique speed for his size — he’s been electronically timed in the 40-yard dash at 4.92 seconds — and versatility along the line of scrimmage. As a sophomore, Gracial played nose tackle in St. Charles’ 3-4 scheme and was regularly double- and triple-teamed. Last fall he played defensive end and occasionally on two feet as an edge rusher. In 10 games last season, he finished with 61 tackles, including 29 for losses and three sacks. He’ll also play some tight end for the Pirates, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown last year.