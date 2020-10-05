Could Tropical Storm Delta impact Mizzou-LSU game?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri athletics department officials have discussed this weekend’s threatening weather forecast for the Gulf Coast with their counterparts at Louisiana State, but as of Monday there has been no change in venue for Saturday’s Mizzou-LSU football game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, an MU spokesman confirmed.

Mizzou (0-2) is scheduled to play at LSU’s Tiger Stadium at 8 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN. LSU (1-1), ranked No. 17 and the defending national champion, was one of two Western Division teams added to Mizzou's schedule when the SEC adopted a 10-game conference-only format.

Tropical Storm Delta formed in the Caribbean on Monday and could make landfall in the Gulf states as a hurricane by Friday, the National Hurricane Center posted in a news advisory Monday.

“While there is a large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts at these time ranges, there is an increasing risk of dangerous storm surge, wind and rainfall hazards along the cost from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle," the Hurricane Center said.