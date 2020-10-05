Could Tropical Storm Delta impact Mizzou-LSU game?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri athletics department officials have discussed this weekend’s threatening weather forecast for the Gulf Coast with their counterparts at Louisiana State, but as of Monday there has been no change in venue for Saturday’s Mizzou-LSU football game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, an MU spokesman confirmed.
Mizzou (0-2) is scheduled to play at LSU’s Tiger Stadium at 8 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN. LSU (1-1), ranked No. 17 and the defending national champion, was one of two Western Division teams added to Mizzou's schedule when the SEC adopted a 10-game conference-only format.
Tropical Storm Delta formed in the Caribbean on Monday and could make landfall in the Gulf states as a hurricane by Friday, the National Hurricane Center posted in a news advisory Monday.
“While there is a large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts at these time ranges, there is an increasing risk of dangerous storm surge, wind and rainfall hazards along the cost from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle," the Hurricane Center said.
Similar storms have canceled, postponed or moved LSU home games in the past. Most recently, in 2016, LSU's home game against the Florida Gators had to be moved to Gainesville, Florida, and rescheduled for six weeks later because of Hurricane Matthew. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey forced LSU to move its season opener against Brigham Young from Houston to New Orleans.
Mizzou and LSU have the same bye week this season, Nov. 7, but those open dates were set to give teams schedule flexibility in case of COVID-19 outbreaks.
