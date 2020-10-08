COVID-19 sidelines seven Mizzou players for LSU game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri will have at least seven players out for Saturday's game against No. 17 Louisiana State as a result of one positive test for COVID-19, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said on his radio show Thursday night.

Six of the seven players who will miss the game are out because they're considered close contacts to the positive case and must quarantine under the Southeastern Conference's coronavirus protocols. Close contacts of positive cases must quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, meaning those six players will also miss the Vanderbilt game on Oct. 17.

The latest positive test and the close contacts required to quarantine did not reflect the latest round of testing the team underwent on Thursday, Drinkwitz said.

He did not disclose the identity of the seven players who won't be available for Saturday's game.

"I don't make it a habit to put people's personal business out there," he said. "But (people will) know soon enough as soon as we take the football field."

COVID-19 testing left Missouri without seven players for its opener against Alabama two weeks ago, but no starters or key backups were missing for the Sept. 26 game.