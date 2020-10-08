COVID-19 sidelines seven Mizzou players for LSU game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri will have at least seven players out for Saturday's game against No. 17 Louisiana State as a result of one positive test for COVID-19, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said on his radio show Thursday night.
Six of the seven players who will miss the game are out because they're considered close contacts to the positive case and must quarantine under the Southeastern Conference's coronavirus protocols. Close contacts of positive cases must quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, meaning those six players will also miss the Vanderbilt game on Oct. 17.
The latest positive test and the close contacts required to quarantine did not reflect the latest round of testing the team underwent on Thursday, Drinkwitz said.
He did not disclose the identity of the seven players who won't be available for Saturday's game.
"I don't make it a habit to put people's personal business out there," he said. "But (people will) know soon enough as soon as we take the football field."
COVID-19 testing left Missouri without seven players for its opener against Alabama two weeks ago, but no starters or key backups were missing for the Sept. 26 game.
"I think we all really took a lesson last week when the President of the United States is able to contract the virus," Drinkwitz said. "I think we can do as great a job as we can, but we all got to practice safe social distancing. We've got to wash our hands. Testing can only do so much. Specifically when we're traveling it just puts us in a very difficult position and we're trying to all do the very best we can to play football. Nobody's intentionally out there not trying to follow protocols. It is what it is and we're trying to make the most of the opportunity that we have to play."
Drinkwitz didn't update the status of Mizzou's injured players on the show, but cornerbacks coach David Gibbs indicated Jarvis Ware could be available, saying Ware has practiced all week. Ware hurt his knee in the first quarter against Alabama and missed all of last week's game at Tennessee. Ware was also a guest on Drinkwitz's radio show and said he's returned to practice this week and made it clear he'll play against LSU.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.