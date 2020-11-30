COVID case forces Mizzou women's basketball to cancel next three games

The Missouri women’s basketball team has canceled its next three games because of a combination of a positive COVID-19 case and subsequent contact tracing within the program, the team announced Monday evening.

Following the postponement of Sunday’s game against St. Louis University, the Tigers (1-0) canceled home games against Morehead State (Dec. 2) and Texas Christian University (Dec. 6) and a road game at Texas Tech (Dec. 10). The TCU game was part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The team will continue to adhere to the direction of the SEC’S Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

Robin Pingeton's team opened the season last Friday with a 96-78 win over North Alabama. The Tigers had to quarantine for two weeks earlier this fall because of COVID cases within the program.

MU’s next scheduled game is against Missouri State on Dec. 13 in Columbia, the first of three straight nonconference games before SEC play begins Dec. 31 against Alabama. MU also plays New Orleans (Dec. 16) and Oral Roberts (Dec. 19) in nonconference play. (Dave Matter)

