COVID cases cost Mizzou basketball another game next week
Missouri Oregon Basketball

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin stands on the court against the Oregon in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri men’s basketball team won’t play for another week at the earliest now that a second game has been pushed back indefinitely.

The Tigers’ home game against Vanderbilt set for Tuesday has been postponed as a result of the positive COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining that also postponed Saturday’s home game against Louisiana State. MU must pause all team activities through Wednesday until people within the program can test out of quarantine per Southeastern Conference protocols.

Mizzou (7-2, 1-2 SEC) was set to host the Commodores (4-5, 0-3) at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. No makeup date had been set as of Saturday. The SEC has built in an extra weekend at the end of the regular season, March 6-7, for any games that must be rescheduled during conference play. Purchased tickets for Tuesday’s game can be used when the SEC reschedules the matchup.

As of now, the Tigers will next play Saturday at Texas A&M (6-4, 1-3), pending further testing results. Mizzou last played this past Tuesday, a 78-63 loss at Mississippi State.

South Carolina, also dealing with COVID cases, had its Tuesday game against Tennessee postponed. The Volunteers will instead play at Vanderbilt on Tuesday, setting up the rare back-to-back conference matchups. The Vols and Commodores will meet again four days later in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Mizzou women’s basketball team had to postpone this past Thursday’s home game against Vanderbilt because of COVID cases within Vandy’s program. The Tigers (4-3, 0-2) resume their season Sunday at Auburn (5-6, 0-3) at 3 p.m. on SEC Network-Plus.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

