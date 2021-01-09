COVID cases cost Mizzou basketball another game next week

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri men’s basketball team won’t play for another week at the earliest now that a second game has been pushed back indefinitely.

The Tigers’ home game against Vanderbilt set for Tuesday has been postponed as a result of the positive COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining that also postponed Saturday’s home game against Louisiana State. MU must pause all team activities through Wednesday until people within the program can test out of quarantine per Southeastern Conference protocols.

Mizzou (7-2, 1-2 SEC) was set to host the Commodores (4-5, 0-3) at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. No makeup date had been set as of Saturday. The SEC has built in an extra weekend at the end of the regular season, March 6-7, for any games that must be rescheduled during conference play. Purchased tickets for Tuesday’s game can be used when the SEC reschedules the matchup.

As of now, the Tigers will next play Saturday at Texas A&M (6-4, 1-3), pending further testing results. Mizzou last played this past Tuesday, a 78-63 loss at Mississippi State.