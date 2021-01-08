COVID cases force Mizzou basketball to postpone Saturday's game vs. LSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri basketball team’s home game against Louisiana State on Saturday will not be played because of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within MU’s program, the team and the Southeastern Conference confirmed Friday. Mizzou has indefinitely paused all team activities.

No make-up date has been set. As of Friday there was no status change for MU's next two games, Tuesday at home against Vanderbilt and next Saturday at Texas A&M. Decisions on those games will be made at a later date, MU said.

“This continues to be a challenging time across the college basketball landscape, and it is important that we prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes first and foremost,” Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin said. “In laying out the schedule, the SEC has allowed for a week at the end of the season for the possibility that games would be cancelled, and we look forward to hosting LSU at a later date. Once we can return to competition safely, we will do so.”