COVID cases force Mizzou basketball to postpone Saturday's game vs. LSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri basketball team’s home game against Louisiana State on Saturday will not be played because of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within MU’s program, the team and the Southeastern Conference confirmed Friday. Mizzou has indefinitely paused all team activities.
No make-up date has been set. As of Friday there was no status change for MU's next two games, Tuesday at home against Vanderbilt and next Saturday at Texas A&M. Decisions on those games will be made at a later date, MU said.
“This continues to be a challenging time across the college basketball landscape, and it is important that we prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes first and foremost,” Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin said. “In laying out the schedule, the SEC has allowed for a week at the end of the season for the possibility that games would be cancelled, and we look forward to hosting LSU at a later date. Once we can return to competition safely, we will do so.”
The No. 13 Tigers (7-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) were set to host LSU (7-2, 2-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. Instead, LSU will play at Mississippi at the same time on Saturday. The Rebels' game scheduled for Saturday against South Carolina was postponed because of COVID issues within USC’s program. LSU and Ole Miss were originally slated to play in Oxford, Mississippi, on Feb. 17. The SEC has built in an extra weekend at the end of the regular season, March 6-7, for any games that must be rescheduled during conference play.