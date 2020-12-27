COVID cases force Mizzou to pull out of Music City Bowl

"Our student-athletes have been extremely diligent in following all of the SEC's COVID-19 testing protocols since returning to campus back in the summer, and we are incredibly proud of their efforts to play every regular-season game this fall, as well as the success they have had on the field against a 10-game all-SEC schedule that included five games against nationally ranked opponents, and in the classroom during the fall semester," he added. "However, this eight-day uptick within our program is significant and has made it impossible for us to play in the bowl game, which I know comes as a disappointment to our student-athletes, coaches and fans, who were excited about the opportunity to play a great Iowa team in Nashville."

The team canceled Sunday's practice in Columbia before news broke that MU would not play in the game.

Iowa's football program paused all team activities last week because of COVID cases within the program but returned to practice Saturday in Iowa City.

Missouri is be the third Southeastern Conference team unable to play in its bowl game, joining Tennessee and South Carolina. The Vols had to pull out of the Liberty Bowl against West Virginia because of an increase in COVID cases. South Carolina couldn't fulfill its commitment to play in the Gasparilla Bowl against Alabama-Birmingham, also because of COVID cases within its program.

"Our football student athletes, the coaches and intercollegiate athletics staff have done an outstanding job representing the University of Missouri on and off the field this year," said Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri. "All of us have been proud of them and what they have accomplished this season. This is, of course, disappointing news, but we look forward to cheering on the team taking the field next fall and representing the University of Missouri with true Tiger spirit."

