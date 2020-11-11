COVID cases force SEC to postpone Mizzou-Georgia football game

Missouri's home football game against Georgia on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within MU's program, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday morning. As of Tuesday, the Tigers had one positive test within its program and several more players required to quarantine through contact tracing.

One more positive test came up, a source confirmed, but that player was already ruled out of Saturday's game for a separate reason.

Contact tracing identified four players who must quarantine for Saturday's game, leaving Mizzou with just three available players at one specific position group. That's the reason the Tigers can't play Saturday's game, a source confirmed.

Three of the four players ruled out by contact tracing are on target to be available for next week's game at South Carolina, the source said.