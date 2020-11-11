COVID cases force SEC to postpone Mizzou-Georgia football game

Missouri's home football game against Georgia on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within MU's program, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday morning. As of Tuesday, the Tigers had one positive test within its program and several more players required to quarantine through contact tracing.
One more positive test came up, a source confirmed, but that player was already ruled out of Saturday's game for a separate reason.
Contact tracing identified four players who must quarantine for Saturday's game, leaving Mizzou with just three available players at one specific position group. That's the reason the Tigers can't play Saturday's game, a source confirmed.
Three of the four players ruled out by contact tracing are on target to be available for next week's game at South Carolina, the source said.
The SEC roster threshold policy states that teams must have a minimum of 53 scholarship players to play a game, including seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and one quarterback. Injuries and COVID issues have drained the team’s depth along the offensive line all season. As of last week, the Tigers were down to nine scholarship offensive linemen with starters Xavier Delgado and Larry Borom expected to miss several weeks with injuries.
The rest of Missouri's team will go through normal practices and team activities this week.
Missouri and Georgia don't share a common open date, so as of Wednesday the opportunity to reschedule the game will have to be evaluated.
The SEC set aside Dec. 12 as a universal bye week for all teams, but MU has tentatively moved its home game against Vanderbilt to that date. SEC teams could meet on Dec. 19, the day of the SEC championship game in Atlanta, if they're not playing for the league championship. As of this week, Florida is in first place in the SEC East Division, essentially two games ahead of UGA with the head-to-head tiebreaker and three games ahead of Mizzou, also with the head-to-head edge.
"The SEC is evaluating when the game will be rescheduled," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday. "That’s kind of out of our hands."
Mizzou-Georgia is the fourth SEC game scheduled for this weekend that has been postponed, joining Auburn-Mississippi State, LSU-Alabama and Texas A&M-Tennessee.
Should the Georgia game be rescheduled, tickets purchased for the game will be honored on the rescheduled date.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.