COVID forces Iowa to pause football activities ahead of bowl game vs. Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Ten days before facing Missouri in the Music City Bowl, the Iowa football team has paused all in-person team activities for five days because of increased spread of COVID-19 within the program, the team announced Monday.

The Hawkeyes (6-2) and Tigers (5-5) are scheduled to meet next Wednesday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Iowa plans to play in the game - for now.

“Our student-athletes returned to testing (Monday) and based on additional positive tests and contact tracing, our medical team has made the decision to pause in-person activities for a minimum of five days,” Iowa athletics director Gary Barta said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to follow Big Ten Conference medical protocol and participate in daily rapid antigen testing. Based on the information we have available today, we feel confident in our ability to participate in the TransPerfect Music City bowl.”

Earlier on Monday, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who last week tested positive for COVID, met with his team's Player Leadership Group and agreed to move forward with plans to play in the bowl game, Ferentz said on Twitter. The Des Moines Register reported that six Iowa coaches have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Missouri has gone through its own roster challenges and was down to 52 available scholarship players for Saturday's game at Mississippi State. Three different assistant coaches have missed games this year because of positive tests or contact tracing, most recently running backs coach Curtis Luper, who missed Saturday's game.

