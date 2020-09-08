COVID takes toll on Mizzou roster with opener looming

Less than three weeks from the season's opening kickoff against No. 3 Alabama, the Missouri football has 14 unidentified players in quarantine because of COVID-19 infections, Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz said after Tuesday's practice. Four of the 14 have tested positive for the coronavirus while the rest are considered close contacts of the positive cases or they're waiting for test results.

Last week, Mizzou had five players in quarantine, including two who had tested positive for the virus. At the time, Drinkwitz said he expected most if not all five players to be cleared to return by last Sunday.

"Well this is the most number we've had out from COVID-related issues. So that's not ideal," Drinkwitz said. "We anticipated this would be the case with students back on campus and just kind of the way this thing is operating. I think our guys are still trying to do a really good job of practicing safe social distancing and trying to do the very best they can not to catch it or spread it. But we have a lot of guys that live together and anytime one of them gets it then the rest of them are going to be quarantined. That's kind of the case right now."