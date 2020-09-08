COVID takes toll on Mizzou roster with opener looming

Less than three weeks from the season's opening kickoff against No. 3 Alabama, the Missouri football has 14 unidentified players in quarantine because of COVID-19 infections, Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz said after Tuesday's practice. Four of the 14 have tested positive for the coronavirus while the rest are considered close contacts of the positive cases or they're waiting for test results.
It's the most players the team has had out for a practice since practices began Aug. 17. The Tigers begin their 10-game season Sept. 26 against the Crimson Tide, a 6 p.m. showdown on ESPN.
Last week, Mizzou had five players in quarantine, including two who had tested positive for the virus. At the time, Drinkwitz said he expected most if not all five players to be cleared to return by last Sunday.
Five became 14 in the last few days.
"Well this is the most number we've had out from COVID-related issues. So that's not ideal," Drinkwitz said. "We anticipated this would be the case with students back on campus and just kind of the way this thing is operating. I think our guys are still trying to do a really good job of practicing safe social distancing and trying to do the very best they can not to catch it or spread it. But we have a lot of guys that live together and anytime one of them gets it then the rest of them are going to be quarantined. That's kind of the case right now."
Southeastern Conference protocols require athletes who have prolonged close contact for more than 15 minutes and within 6 feet of an infected person during the period of infectivity will be considered a high-risk contact. They must quarantine for 14 days and can return to play if no symptoms develop while quarantined for the full 14-day period.
"Overall in Boone County, I don't know what today's was but Saturday we had 221 or something (new cases), which was the highest one-day total ever. We've all got to do our part," Drinkwitz said. "I think before we went out to practice I saw that we have a new mask ordinance for campus. We’re trying to do everything we possibly can. The good news for us is that our hospital has plenty of space and people are recovering but we’ve got to prevent the transmission."
Mizzou introduced that new mask ordinance on Tuesday, now requiring all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings at all times on campus — including outdoors — even when alone.
On Tuesday, Mizzou's student count for active positive COVID cases climbed to 658, giving MU 1,102 cases student cases since Aug. 19. Of those, 444 students have recovered. MU also reported Monday 15 active cases among faculty and staff. Boone County's case number increased with 51 new cases Tuesday, putting the county's active total at 1,055. Saturday's total, the 221 Drinkwitz mentioned, surpassed the county's previous single-day high of 168, set last Wednesday.
Drinkwitz said he wasn't concerned that any of the team's new positive cases were the result of Saturday's scrimmage on Faurot Field.
"We haven't had any cases of local transmission within our building that we can trace it back to," he said. "I don't know that you're ever going to be 100% on where somebody catches this thing just because of the nature of it. But, no, we're not concerned about Saturday. Today's Tuesday. When you find a positive, it contact trace backs 48 hours. We've done all the contact tracing through our local county health department. We feel good, but we do have some guys quarantined."
"No pun intended, every time you test you’re going to have to deal with the results," he added. "This is the most we’ve had out of practice. After the Fourth of July we had probably 20 or 22 in quarantine off of maybe four positives or something like that. It all really depends on roommates (and) contact tracing and who has to be quarantined based off of maybe who's had it previously.
"The interesting thing is just trying to figure out really how many guys on your team are potential quarantine or COVID exposures based off CDC guidelines. If you've previously been positive you have 90 days of basically immunity from the virus and. Right now, we've got probably 100 guys on our team that could be quarantined or contact traced. That puts you at that risk anytime one of these things spikes."
Compared to some other schools around the country and the Southeastern Conference, the Tigers are fortunate to have enough players to practice. On Saturday, Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt canceled his team's scrimmage because 44 players were unavailable for COVID-related reasons. The Volunteers had only 30 offensive players available for that day's practice.
