COVID will cost Mizzou at least a dozen players for Alabama game

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Eliah Drinkwitz was in no mood for happy talk after Wednesday’s practice. His Missouri football team is 10 days away from opening the season against No. 2-ranked and heavily favored Alabama. That’s not good news — but it’s not the bad news. What could be worse?

The Tigers are without 12 players for reasons related to COVID-19, all 12 of whom must be held out of the Sept. 26 game against the Crimson Tide per Southeastern Conference protocols.

There could be more to come.

“That's as of Sunday's test,” Drinkwitz said. “We tested again today. So, I anticipate … who knows. But as of right now, yes, it’s 12.”

Under the SEC’s COVID-19 testing requirements, football teams must test their players for the virus three times a week during the season, on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The conference protocols require any athlete who comes within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes during the period of infectivity to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, regardless if they show symptoms for the virus or test negative during the 14-day quarantine.

As of this past Saturday, the team had seven players with active cases of COVID-19. Drinkwitz declined to confirm how many of the 12 players now in quarantine had tested positive.