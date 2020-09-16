COVID will cost Mizzou at least a dozen players for Alabama game

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Eliah Drinkwitz was in no mood for happy talk after Wednesday’s practice. His Missouri football team is 10 days away from opening the season against No. 2-ranked and heavily favored Alabama. That’s not good news — but it’s not the bad news. What could be worse?
The Tigers are without 12 players for reasons related to COVID-19, all 12 of whom must be held out of the Sept. 26 game against the Crimson Tide per Southeastern Conference protocols.
There could be more to come.
“That's as of Sunday's test,” Drinkwitz said. “We tested again today. So, I anticipate … who knows. But as of right now, yes, it’s 12.”
Under the SEC’s COVID-19 testing requirements, football teams must test their players for the virus three times a week during the season, on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The conference protocols require any athlete who comes within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes during the period of infectivity to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, regardless if they show symptoms for the virus or test negative during the 14-day quarantine.
As of this past Saturday, the team had seven players with active cases of COVID-19. Drinkwitz declined to confirm how many of the 12 players now in quarantine had tested positive.
“Out is out,” he said. “Whether they get (the virus) or whether they’re contact traced, out is out. They can’t be around us. There’s no reason to get into the numbers game and hype. We’re down 12 guys. It is what it is.”
Drinkwitz said he’s not worried the Tigers won’t have enough players available for the season’s first game — as of now.
“I’m not Miss Cleo,” he said. “I can't forecast the future. I just take the results that come to me. Right now we’ve got 12 guys missing. We’ve got an 111-man roster. Right now we're fine. Not worried about it. But, again get with me tomorrow. We just got tested today. Get with me Friday. We take another test Friday. We take another test Sunday. But I can't forecast the future. Crud, if I could have done that I would have re-invested in the stock market. But I didn't.”
Mizzou also has it first players who have chosen to voluntary opt out of the 2020 season: wide receiver Maurice Massey and senior defensive tackle Chris Daniels, Drinkwitz confirmed. Massey, a redshirt freshman from Kirkwood, was expected to factor into the mix at outside receiver after getting a small taste of playing time last fall. Daniels, a transfer who began his college career at the University of Texas, has been a backup behind a logjam of linemen.
Massey, who underwent offseason treatment for an undisclosed injury, couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.
Under policies set this summer by the SEC and NCAA, any athletes in a fall sport who opt out for the season for reasons related to COVID-19 will not have the year count against their eligibility.
“If they don't feel safe, they don't feel safe,” Drinkwitz said. “If it's COVID related, unless we would get a vaccine or something like that, I don't anticipate either one of those guys wanting to opt back in based on our conversations.”
“I've been up front from the beginning: If they choose to opt out, we have their back,” he added. “We'll support them and wish them well. Then we carry on. We want to make sure that they're taken care of academically and taken care of in the training room and whatever aspects we can help them. But we're moving on with guys that are wanting to play this year. It's a different dynamic because individually, you respect them and wish them well, but then you’ve got to snap back and do what's best for the team moving forward.”
Massey, a three-star recruit in 2019 and rated the state's fifth-best prospect, was in position for playing time at outside receiver.
"We wish him well. We’ll find a way," Drinkwitz said. "We’ve got multiple receivers. We’ve got a lot of guys playing really well in fall camp. We feel good about that position. That's why we went and got two grad transfers."
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.