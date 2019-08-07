COLUMBIA, Mo. - Take a nice, deep breath, Missouri fans. You can stop panicking.
Two days after Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam left the practice field with injuries, both starters were back Wednesday, fully cleared and taking part in all drills. Bryant, the senior transfer from Clemson, hurt his hamstring when he slipped on the turf running up the middle during an 11-on-11 drill late in Monday’s practice. Okwuegbunam overextended his right knee when going up for a pass in the end zone just a few plays earlier. Both players were evaluated in the team’s medical tent and carted off to the team facility shortly before the end of practice. The team did not practice Tuesday. Starting defensive tackle Jordan Elliott also left Monday’s practice with a possible head injury but was cleared to return Wednesday.
All three took part in live 11-on-11 full-pads drills on Wednesday, a clear signal that the medical staff was confident they were fit to play.
“Excited to see that we had all the guys that got banged up a little bit (Monday) were back out and fairly close to full health now,” Missouri coach Barry Odom said after Wednesday’s practice. “That was awesome. I know that they were both anxious, along with Jordan, anxious to get back out there. They’re hungry for us to be a really good team, and that says something about the type of guys that they are and the type of team that we have.”
“I feel good just getting back out here,” Bryant said Wednesday. “It was kind of a weird feeling ... what day was that, Monday? It was one of those weird feelings where I didn’t know what was going on and just wanted to make sure everything was clear. Everything checked out good, so I’m happy to be out here practicing.”
“I feel really good,” Okwuegbunam said. “You know, besides, your standard … a little sore here and there. Luckily, (Monday) was a very minor deal. I just over-extended my knee. I came out here 100 percent and it didn’t bother me. I'm really fortunate and I’m OK.
“The training staff was really precautious,” he added, “and taking all the measures they need to, assuming the worst case scenario, just a little overextension. Other than maybe a little soreness it didn’t really bother me today.”