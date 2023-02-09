Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson look back on Mizzou‘s victory over South Carolina and look ahead to a grueling two-game stretch on the road as the Tigers head to Tennessee on Saturday and then Auburn on Tuesday. With SEC and NCAA Tournament seeding at stake, Dennis Gates’ team can polish its credentials with a split in its two toughest games left in the regular season. But what’s going on with Isiaih Mosley and his status? Dave and Ben discuss the latest, plus look ahead to Missouri’s spring football game on a jam-packed weekend in March.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Dave Matter
Dave Matter is the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Ben Frederickson
Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).
