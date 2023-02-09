Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson look back on Mizzou‘s victory over South Carolina and look ahead to a grueling two-game stretch on the road as the Tigers head to Tennessee on Saturday and then Auburn on Tuesday. With SEC and NCAA Tournament seeding at stake, Dennis Gates’ team can polish its credentials with a split in its two toughest games left in the regular season. But what’s going on with Isiaih Mosley and his status? Dave and Ben discuss the latest, plus look ahead to Missouri’s spring football game on a jam-packed weekend in March.