COLUMBIA, MO. - Still jetlagged from a vacation in Hawaii, Missouri basketball coach Cuonzo Martin met with local media over coffee Thursday morning in Columbia — we ran out of coffee by the end — to discuss a broad range of topics.
Here’s a recap …
The topic
We’re starting with Martin’s most interesting comments. He was asked about the federal investigation into college basketball recruiting, which resulted in convictions for several people, though just four coaches, all assistants from Arizona, Auburn, Oklahoma State and USC. The only head coach to lose his job from the targeted programs has been Rick Pitino at Louisville. Will the head coaches and athletic directors face consequences? Will the NCAA sanction the programs and coaches involved in the FBI sweep?
The quotes
“I just think you want the right thing to be done," Martin said. "That’s the most important thing. If rules are being broken then those universities should be accountable for their actions. Not to make it black or white, but it appears that when you have four coaches with the FBI get involved in that stuff happen to be black Americans but the head coach is still OK …
“Not to say as a head coach I see everything. I don’t. But if something’s wrong going on in my program, then you have the right to call the NCAA, call me, whatever the case may be. But allow something to get done. I just think there has to be a level of accountability. Again, I’m not with my staff members at the midnight hour. But if something wrong is going on in my program, the first time you find out will be the first time I find out. It won’t be a case of, ‘Hey, let’s sweep this under the rug.’ Because when they let me go it’ll be because (I) didn’t win enough. It won’t be because of that stuff. It’s already hard enough to sleep.”
Martin was asked if teams keep breaking the rules and more coaches aren’t held accountable, what happens next?
“It’s tough. Guys that do things the right way, that’s who you are," he said. "I don’t think all of a sudden you lose a few games and say, ‘OK, let’s try (cheating) now.’ That’s who you are. That doesn’t happen overnight. That doesn’t happen. … I know everyone coming into our program. I know them, because I’m part of recruiting. Now if there’s a guy who comes in before I was here, that’s different. But everyone who comes in I spend just as much time as my assistants, if not more, recruiting them, just to get to know them more and have a relationship with them. If a guy pulls up in a Mercedes Benz and his grandma didn’t give it to him … if it’s a 1980 Mercedes that’s different. But you’re aware of those things. You want to make sure … man, that doesn’t look right.
“There are a lot of coaches in my opinion who are waiting to see what happens. I’m on the men’s NCAA basketball oversight committee. It used to be easy to say, ‘Man, the NCAA isn’t doing enough.’ I think the NCAA is working extremely hard. I do. Because I’m behind the scenes now and I see the stuff they’re trying to do. We wouldn’t be talking about the FBI stuff now if the FBI wasn’t involved, because the FBI can get wiretaps. They wanted something different, so now it led to that. The NCAA doesn’t have jurisdiction to have wiretaps, so it’s not like they’re not doing their job.”
“For me, the presidents of those schools and athletic directors at those schools, something has to give at some point, because you made the hire. Those are the things you have to look at closely.”
“Everybody has to be accountable,” he added. “Nobody’s perfect. When you’re dealing with young men, young lives, you have to make sure you’re doing right things, the accountability, the integrity in which you operate. I feel bad for those assistant coaches. We all make mistakes. I hope at some point all of those guys get an opportunity to get back into this business. You get locked up in prison and all of a sudden you can’t get a job. Well, how am I supposed to be survive? Where do I go to provide for my family?”
The takeaway
Without saying it explicitly, Martin seems to share some of the frustration that more head coaches aren’t being held accountable for what happens on their watch. (Remember his, "I am compliance" quote from when this all came to light in 2017?) And he can’t help but notice that the four convicted assistants are minorities while three of the four worked under white coaches who haven’t been caught up in the allegations. Maybe that changes once the NCAA follows the FBI’s lead and investigates further. Whether or not racial component is a coincidence, for Martin it’s worth discussing. For the last year he’s expressed sympathy for the convicted assistants. Martin has always looked at the game of basketball as his means toward a college education and the career that followed, and, ultimately, the food on his family’s table. When a colleague who might have a similar background loses that opportunity while his bosses go unscathed, in Martin’s words, “that’s a tough deal.”
The topic
His 2019-20 roster. Newcomers Mario McKinney, Tray Jackson and Kobe Brown have moved to campus and just started summer workouts. The roster is set. How will the rotations unfold?
The quotes
“From watching our workouts, you like the parts. You like guys’ ability. Kobe Brown, Tray, Mario, each one of those guys has the ability to make a play. I can make a play without a screen or needing this to happen. They can just get the ball and make a play. That helps your offense a great deal because now you have multiple guys. They can make a shot, too.
“Do you have the personnel to play 10-plus? Yes. But if we’re playing 10-plus that means defensively we’re playing pressure and everyone’s up. We’ll have the personnel to do that sometimes. I’m not sure we’ll do that every game. I like to think hopefully we get to nine guys and that’s it. If we get to 10, 11, that means something special is happening or something’s not happen. It’s just hard to do that because you want your key guys to be in their position, comfortable with their minutes and understanding what’s going on, flowing in the game.”
“The beauty in last year,” he added, “was I thought X (Xavier Pinson) grew, Torrence (Watson) grew. Javon (Pickett) played well, solid throughout the season. The last month or so his back injury … not to make excuses but he fought through it. Mitch (Smith) made strides. The best thing, in my opinion, with Mitch, it’s a small thing but a big thing. We played against Georgia in the conference tournament and Mitch was flashing making plays at the top of the post against a zone. That’s the stuff he (always) had but he had the confidence to do it. It took them right out of their zone just because he made those plays. Now you can see his confidence. The next part for him is the physical part in the weight room. Not to say he’s a center but he can play some center for us because he can make the 3-ball."
“I just think as a team in year three the parts are there," he said. "You have guard play. You’ve got interior play. You’ve got a chance to be an elite defensive team. That was great in the (NCAA) championship game to have two defensive-minded teams (Virginia and Texas Tech) to be the last two teams standing. Offense is very important, but without defense and toughness it’s hard to be in that position.”
McKinney, the combo guard from Vashon, has been called more of an athlete than a pure shooter. What’s Martin seen so far?
“He’s made in 3s,” he said. “It’s not a bad looking shot. It’s one of those deals where you can go back to Mark Smith in high school. He wasn’t a great 3-point shooter. He wasn’t bad, but he could get to the rim. You look at his numbers from his first year at Illinois and he had low percentage numbers from 3. It’s just a matter of reps. It’s not like Mario has a bad shot. His first step and his quickness he can get to the basket. He’s an athlete. I don’t want him to become a 3-point shooter to where he’s solely relying on 3-point shots like you’d describe Mark or Torrence because he can get to the basket and has one of the quickest first steps I’ve ever seen and his ability to get to the rim and shoot the pull-up around the rim.”
Then there’s Brown, the 6-7 freshman who looks like a combo forward but played point guard in high school. What’s his position under Martin?
“Kobe’s just a basketball player,” Martin said. “We’ve had him up top handling the ball. We’ve had him on the wing, in the interior, because he can pass the ball and dribble it for his size. He’s 6-7, possibly 6-8 and 230 pounds. I don’t know right now because he’s a guy who can do a lot of different things for us.”
The takeaway
So, who makes up that nine-player rotation? You can count on the two Smiths in the backcourt (Mark, Dru) plus Watson, Pickett and Pinson. At the forward positions, Jackson and Jeremiah Tilmon. That’s seven. Reed Nikko has established himself as Tilmon’s primary backup. Martin alluded to Mitchell Smith being able to play the five position, too. That’s nine — and we haven’t mentioned Brown or McKinney. Or Parker Braun. Martin not even know which nine will be in his rotation. It’s only the first week of workouts. By October, he’ll have a better clue.
The topic
The schedule. We know the Tigers have a road game at Xavier. There’s the Illinois game in St. Louis. MU will be part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The opponent is still a secret. We also know which SEC teams the Tigers will play and where — just not when. What about the rest?
The quote
“We have everything set but the one game we need to get solidified is Utah," Martin said. "For some strange reason that’s a moving target. We managed to come out there and play (two years ago), but it’s a moving target.”
The takeaway
Mizzou played at Utah in Martin’s first season, then last year Utah asked to push back its return trip to Columbia to 2019. But it sounds like the schools haven’t agreed on a date for the game at Mizzou Arena. As a high-major opponent, that should be a priority for Mizzou to get settled sooner than later.
The topic
The NCAA will push back the 3-point line to 22 feet, 1 ¾ inches this season.
The quotes
“In my opinion, you can have guys who make that shot but it allows for more dribble penetration. I don’t think it changes how teams play. Say some teams that shoot 15 3s a game might go to 12. I don’t think it’ll change what you do as a program. In (the college) game, we talk about widening the lane also, but I’m not sure how that helps the college game because the help-side defense is still the same. In the NBA you widen the lane and there’s (more) spacing because of illegal defenses.”
“If everyone is changing the rules I’m fine with it,” he added. “I don’t spend a lot of time if it doesn’t really deserve my time so I can spend it elsewhere. If everyone agrees to a new 3-point line, great, what’s the next thing?”
The takeaway
Mizzou and every other team in the country will have enough time this summer to adjust to the new line, and Martin has a few shooters (the Smiths, Watson) who should have the range to make that transition. If the change does indeed create more space for dribble penetration, that should benefit natural slashers like Pinson and Pickett. It could also unclog the lane for the bigs inside.