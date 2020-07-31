Cuonzo Martin on Mizzou workouts, Tilmon's return and his favorite singer

On Mitchell Smith, Martin said, “I think Mitch, along with Kobe (Brown) and Javon (Pickett), and I say this in terms of endearment because it’s a great thing, I think those guys are X factors in what they do because what they do they brings a lot to the table. Mitch is one of those guys he might leave the game with seven points, but there was a big steal, a big charge, a big block, a big 3. There was so many ways he impacted the game. And for us as a staff the biggest key with Mitch is to keep his confidence at a high level. Not as if he walks with his head down, but just maintaining his level of confidence. Because when his confidence is high he brings so much to the table. Not to the level of Jontay Porter as a player, but just a level of impact. We have to keep him clicking on all cylinders. I just think he's a guy that does things, he moves the ball on offense, he spaces you out on offense, he makes the extra pass on offense. Now on offense we need to get him ways to be more of an aggressive scorer.”

“I think we have the experience,” He said. “I think what we have to grow more than anything is the total commitment to sacrifice. And I think sacrifice nowadays is harder than it was then because when you’re talking one-and-done and being an NBA player, all those things are fine. It has to increase your work ethic, your desire and all those things, but more than anything, it has to increase the sacrifice levels and your commitment to a team. Credit to Kentucky. I think what Kentucky has shown over the past maybe six, seven, eight years with a lot of guys that are one-and-done guys, you don't have to play 30 minutes to be successful. You don't have to play 30 minutes to get drafted. I think that's a great blueprint for guys to understand as long as you're effective with your production per minute — and those are the things that we've talked to our guys about being productive per minute. I think with our all personnel, I'm not sure we'll have guys play 30 minutes a night. You guys probably heard me say this before I thought I played a lot of minutes in my senior year in college and thought I never came out of game. But I only played 28 minutes a game. But I’d like to think I played hard on both ends of the floor. We have to get our guys to consistently play hard on both ends of the floor, every possession down.”