COLUMBIA, Mo. — Welcome to November and, more important, welcome to the official start of college basketball season. The games tip off Tuesday with Mizzou getting started on Wednesday against Incarnate Word (No. 346 KenPom) then a subtly more challenging game Friday against Northern Kentucky (No. 121), an NCAA Tournament team two of the last three years.
But before we get to all of that, as he prepares for his third season at Missouri, Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin sat down with the Post-Dispatch for a lengthy interview last week. On Friday, we posted Martin’s player-by-player scouting report of his roster.
Here is the rest of that conversation.
Q: You’ve never been a head coach somewhere longer than three years and here comes year three here. Does a third year somewhere feel different? Does it feel more settled?
A: I would certainly say settled. Not that I go into situation where I say in year three we’ve got to be this or that, but you feel like you’re at home and have to do your job. For me no matter what the contract says it’s always one year for me. And I try to take it one day at a time. Of course it's more than that. But just focus on the task at hand because there's so many moving parts when you’re dealing with young lives and them doing the right things on and off the court. So just really try to focus and be in the moment. But I plan to be here without question. That’s not even a thought.
Q: Does your program feel more entrenched, your standards and expectations?
A: I just think you’re part of a program. I try to stay away from (talking about) building. But you’re working to build something special and the right personnel, the right people around you, the right team, the right the staff, players all those things. All of it matters. All the little things matter. So yes, I feel good.
Q: Did last season almost feel more like a typical first season on the job?
A: I think more so because of injuries. I think you have a lot of teams with young players now. A five-star talented young guy can be a little different than a guy that’s in year three or four. Not the stars really matter but I think more than anything is the confidence in which they come in with, the presence that they have. I don’t know if young even matters it nowadays. For us (the team) was young because you lost a very talented player (Jontay Porter) and then Mark (Smith) goes down, a guy who’s played major minutes. So that part is tough when you lose key guys in a league of this magnitude when your margin for error is already slim.
Q: What do you like most about this current group of guys on this team?
A: I feel like they care about each other. Oftentimes you hear people say, ‘We family, we together.’ You hear that stuff all the time, and for the most part like the teams I've been a part have always had that. But you’re talking about 13-16 guys from different backgrounds, different walks of life, so there’s nothing wrong with having differences. But I think they care about each other. I think they value ach other’s opinion. I think they want to be good. And I don't think there's a there's a selfishness that can erode a team and a program.
Now I always say to our guys, ‘It starts with you first.’ You have to be clear. So in order for our team to be good, I have to be good first. Selfishly I have to be a good basketball player to help my team. There's nothing wrong with this. It’s how you manage all those things, because everybody knows your team goals. ‘Well, Coach I have individual goals as well.’ So you have to respect that, too. I think in this case they all understand that not everybody on this team wants to be an NBA player but they all want to be successful in whatever realm that is. The success right now for our team is winning basketball games.
Q: Can you anticipate any concerns with this team, maybe a potential weakness or something you think they might struggle with?
A: There's always the unknown. Even though we've had injuries I don't sit there and say injuries like they worry me. That’s just part of the game.
I think the one thing I would say more than anything is Jeremiah (Tilmon). Him having a peace of mind to play the game of basketball in a carefree manner and not having to worry about the officiating. Rightfully so, because he brought (the fouls) upon himself, so I'm not attacking the officiating. But him (realizing), ‘I’ve got to play the way I know to play and be effective at playing an aggressive style and I’ve got to minimize some of the things that get me caught up.’ I think that's probably the biggest thing. You have guys that have shown they can make shots. You have guys that can make plays off the dribble. You have the parts, but again, you have to go through it first of all, because we don't know until adversity hits. Then all of a sudden, it’s a real game.
Q: You say all the time that ‘defense, rebounding, playing hard’ defines your program. Does this team fit that mold?
A: I think every team can do that. It's just a matter of doing it. I think this team has the personnel to do it and has to do it. I don't think those things are options. I think that those things are about a level of toughness and a commitment to team and winning. You don't gauge (the game like), well I didn't get this many shots tonight. Well, that doesn't matter. Did I defend? Did I rebound? Did I play hard? Did I set a good screen? Did I spread the floor? Did I take a charge? Did I block out on a rebound? That's everybody's role. Everybody has that role. Not one guy's exempt from that role.
Q: With this team’s versatility and the size you have on the perimeter, can this be an elite defensive team?
A: Without question. Hopefully you say at the end of the year, it was a great defensive team. But (you might say) they gave up so many points and he’s had a team that gave up less than that. For one, the game has changed. Teams try to up and down more. So my thing defensively is you try to and hold a team to this many points, but if you’re playing great defense on your scouting report, that means you’re rebounding, playing hard, you take away their best player. Then there’s your ball screen coverage and block-out game, your transition defense. Did they make tough shots? You look at the field goal percentage . Was the percentage low? Did we do a great job rebounding? If they’re at a low percentage, then we did a great job. So those are the things I look at and the energy in which they operate. How hard are they playing? You also have to be playing smart, right? I thought there were times last year we played hard but we did a lot of fouling. You have to play smart. There's a difference.
Q: Offensively does this team look like a pretty balanced group where you're not going to have to rely on one or two guys to score a lot of points every night?
A: I think so. I think so. You have guys that can make shots. You have good size. You have an interior guy in Jeremiah who’s also improved his ability to step out. You have all the parts, but it comes down to we will be as good as we need to be offensively if we screen and cut like we need to. I think that has a lot to do with it. If you sit there and try to rely every time on a guy trying to make one-on-one plays then we won’t be very good as a team.
Q. With Jeremiah, you've touched on this a lot, but you believe it’s not so much the fouls that are the problem but it’s handling the situations that lead to fouls. Is he stronger mentally? Do you sense that he can avoid those problems this year?
A: I think so. It’s just maturing and understanding. It’s just taking ownership. He’s always been great when he watches his own (fouls) on film. Because you can see. Now you can say, ‘Well, I'm not sure on that call on Jeremiah.’ But that's the same for anybody. … What we talk about with him is hands up and hands out. When you start reaching that's when you get in trouble. Up and out. You show it to him on film and you can see he’s grown. He’s stronger and more physical and all those things.
I have never doubted his talent outside of every year you grow as a player, but he’s always had the part. The one thing I’ve talked to Jeremiah all the time (about) is, ‘Do you realize how good you are and how good you can be?’ I think that's the biggest thing with him. Because he's such a good guy. He's not a selfish guy. He has to realize it. Often I say to him, ‘You have to demand the ball without me saying, “Run a play for Jeremiah.” That's part of who you are as a guy, as well as a competitive guy.’ Because I've been I've been around guys that if you don't throw the ball down to him in the post a second time you’ve got a problem. That's how he should be.
Q: You think he’s deferred too much in the past offensively?
A: Yeah. And then you either defer or you shut down on a play. We can't do that. You got to finish the job. But how do you address the situation? That's the next step for him.
Q: What does Dru Smith bring to this team that you guys haven't had here?
A: Well, I just think he's a good all-around basketball player. He’s a guy who plays on both ends of the floor and takes pride in it. That's one of the biggest things is taking pride in it, but he's also a mature player. So it's not as if he’s coming in as a freshman. He's been coached from his college coach in Marty Simmons on some of the things that we probably talk to our guys as freshmen about. So he’s already heard it before. It's not as if he’s coming in for the first time. So now it just comes down to me being a good basketball player, a good teammate with all the tools that I already have. He was the Missouri Valley leading 3-point shooter (in 2017-18), but he probably shot half of what most guys shot. But he was efficient. He got to the rim, got assists and did other things. That's the type of guy he is. I’m going to rebound, play hard, get to the free throw line. I have to guard the other team’s best player. It’s really what I would call old school basketball. When I played I didn’t say, ‘When I step on the floor I’m a small forward or I’m a two guard.’ It was, if this is what Coach wants, it’s what it is.
Q: And he's willing to adapt to whatever you need from him on a given night?
A: Yeah, I just think it's basketball. Offensively I’ve always been a guy who takes what they give you. You have to get certain guys in certain areas. That’s fine. But defense, that’s something you have to have. You can't compromise and say, ‘OK, tonight I don't want to guard the best player.’ When I was in college that’s what I did from day one. I wasn’t a very good scorer as a freshman, but I was defending for four years. That's just what you do. There’s a pride thing that you should want to do that anyway. I don’t know a good player who says, ‘I don't want to guard the other team's best player if I'm supposed to defend them.’
Q: When you look at support for this team, do you need more buy-in from the fans or does that come naturally from winning?
A: I think every fan likes winning. But I just think you should be part of it. Every fan should be part of it. For me, it doesn’t matter where you pick us. Pick us 13, then let’s get all the fans on board to show support. If you’re not a fan it doesn’t really matter what you do. But if you’re a fan of this university then you should support the university and this team. Now if the team is out there playing bad and not playing hard and don’t compete, then I wouldn’t support them either. But if they’re competing and playing hard then I’m supporting this team. I'm not sure there's an in-between for me. Just like as a coach on this team and on the staff: Either you’re in or you’re out. There’s no in-between. If financially you can't go but you’re supporting and watching on TV that's one thing. But if I'm financially able to support and physically able to go to the game, then why wouldn’t I be in the gym if that's my team? You support your teams. That’s what we do, right? There's no such thing as a part-time fan. If I’m in, I’m in.