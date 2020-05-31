You are the owner of this article.
Cuonzo Martin: "We must do better. It has to stop."
Cuonzo Martin: "We must do better. It has to stop."

Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin shared his first public comments Sunday on the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, the latest act of deadly violence against an African American that's gripped the nation and sparked uprisings from coast to coast, including protests in St. Louis throughout the weekend.

Martin, 48, a St. Louis native who grew up in East St. Louis, is the only African American head coach at Mizzou. He posted a powerful statement on Twitter and Instagram.

“It has to stop," Martin wrote. "The violence toward people of color, the hate, the racism, the systemic oppression. It has to stop. Our voices matter. Our LIVES matter. For too long, we’ve see it time and time again — from Dr. King’s marches to the LA riots, and our fight today — it’s gone on far too long and it cannot keep happening.

“I am heartbroken at the murder of George Floyd and so many others, and to see them senselessly ripped away from loved ones. I am a husband, a parent and a leader of inspiring young black men. We shouldn’t have to live in fear —enough is enough. While I’m on this earth, my voice won’t be silent until the injustice stops.

“It goes beyond a post on social media. It’s time to join together in our pain, to mourn, to stand united against oppression and ACT to create change. We must live and lead with compassion for one another. Now, more than ever before, it’s important to love each other, to listen to each other and grow together. All a man ever wants to do is be respected. We must do better. It has to stop.”

Earlier in the weekend, Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz posted a statement, as well as women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton, women's golf coach Stephanie Priesmeyer and women's volleyball coach Joshua Taylor.

