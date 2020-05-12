Cuonzo Martin's NBA 'last dance' came against Jordan's Bulls

“You know what’s crazy about is you’re just playing a game,” Martin said. “Think about it. The world saw him as Michael Jordan, a great player and all that. For me, when you’re in it, you’re a competitive basketball player. When you remove yourself, you’re like, ‘Man this guy is 6-6, 205 pounds.’ But his will was so great. He wasn’t any stronger or faster than anyone else, but his will was great. He was such a fierce competitor. He didn’t care about ruffling the feathers of his teammates. Those are the things that made him great.

“Because when you looked at him, he wasn’t any different than a lot of guys on the floor, guys like Clyde Drexler or Ron Harper. But he separated himself with his desire and drive. If you were his teammate you had to raise your level or he would break you.”