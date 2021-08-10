Curators approve six-year contract for Mizzou AD Reed-Francois

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Now, Missouri officially has a new athletics director. The UM System Board of Curators unanimously approved the contract for Desiree Reed-Francois during a closed executive committee meeting Tuesday morning, signing off on a six-year contract with an annual salary of $800,000 before incentives, according to the contract obtained by the Post-Dispatch.

Reed-Francois, who has been UNLV's AD since 2017, will be formally introduced in Columbia during a news conference Wednesday morning. The Curators and university president Mun Choi held Tuesday's meeting remotely via Zoom.

She will make a base salary of $550,000 plus non-salary compensation of $250,000 per year. She will also earn $150,000 in deferred compensation for every year she's in office at Mizzou, payable at the end of the contract. She can earn up to $150,000 per year in incentives for various benchmarks. The guaranteed annual salary will make Reed-Francois the highest-paid AD in MU history.

Reed-Francois officially begins at Mizzou on Aug. 15. The contract runs through June 30, 2027 unless extended by mutual agreement or terminated.