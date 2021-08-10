Curators approve six-year contract for Mizzou AD Reed-Francois

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Now, Missouri officially has a new athletics director. The UM System Board of Curators unanimously approved the contract for Desiree Reed-Francois during a closed executive committee meeting Tuesday morning, signing off on a six-year contract with an annual salary of $800,000 before incentives, according to the contract obtained by the Post-Dispatch.
Reed-Francois, who has been UNLV's AD since 2017, will be formally introduced in Columbia during a news conference Wednesday morning. The Curators and university president Mun Choi held Tuesday's meeting remotely via Zoom.
She will make a base salary of $550,000 plus non-salary compensation of $250,000 per year. She will also earn $150,000 in deferred compensation for every year she's in office at Mizzou, payable at the end of the contract. She can earn up to $150,000 per year in incentives for various benchmarks. The guaranteed annual salary will make Reed-Francois the highest-paid AD in MU history.
Reed-Francois officially begins at Mizzou on Aug. 15. The contract runs through June 30, 2027 unless extended by mutual agreement or terminated.
Reed-Francois, a 49-year-old California native, replaces outgoing AD Jim Sterk, whom the university will pay $1.5 million to leave his post with two years left on his original seven-year contract. Sterk's base compensation was $700,000 before incentives, though he also collected an annual sum of $150,000 in deferred compensation. She is the first woman to hold the AD position in a full-time capacity in the school's history.
The new contract is a significant pay increase for Reed-Francois, who in April agreed to a new four-year contract at UNLV, paying her $420,000 per year. Mizzou will pay her $500,000 buyout at UNLV, per terms of her new contract.
If her deferred payment is included in her annual guaranteed total, that puts her annual compensation at $950,000, which would rank
MU will pay for her temporary housing for up to 90 days and will cover moving expenses at 5% of her base salary or $25,000, whichever total is less.
Should MU fire Reed-Francois for cause she'll receive payment of earned but unpaid salary and unused vacation pay to the date of termination but no other compensation or severance. If she's fired without cause, she'll receive earned but unpaid salary, plus her base salary for every year left on the contract but capped at four years. Also, should Reed-Francois terminate the contract early, she owes MU her base salary for every year left on the contract but capped at four years.