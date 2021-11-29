Daniel Parker Jr. leaves Mizzou football team, plans to transfer

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After not appearing in Missouri’s regular-season finale Friday at Arkansas, senior tight end Daniel Parker Jr. is no longer with the program and has entered the NCAA transfer portal, MU confirmed Monday. The team removed him from its online roster Sunday.

Parker's final play in a Missouri uniform was a memorable one: He caught the game-winning 2-point conversion against Florida on Nov. 20, the team’s home finale.

In his four-year career at Mizzou, Parker caught 41 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns, including a career-high three TDs this season.

Nickelback Chris Shearin has also entered the transfer portal, MU confirmed. He played in seven games this season, made three tackles and totaled 171 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Parker was scheduled to meet with local reporters last Tuesday in Columbia, but the team said he was “under the weather.” Shortly before Friday’s kickoff in Fayetteville, he tweeted to MU’s other tight ends telling them to bring home a win. He went through the pregame Senior Day ceremony before the Florida game but can play another season under the NCAA’s COVID eligibility ruling that didn’t count the 2020 season toward players’ eligibility.