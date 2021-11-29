Daniel Parker Jr. leaves Mizzou, one of four Tigers in transfer portal

All four players in the portal joined the program under former coach Barry Odom and his staff.

Parker was scheduled to meet with local reporters last Tuesday in Columbia, but the team said he was “under the weather.” Shortly before Friday’s kickoff in Fayetteville, he tweeted to MU’s other tight ends telling them to bring home a win. He went through the pregame Senior Day ceremony before the Florida game but can play another season under the NCAA’s COVID eligibility ruling that didn’t count the 2020 season toward players’ eligibility.

Parker came to Mizzou from Blue Springs as a four-star defensive end in 2018 but switched to tight end during preseason camp his freshman year after a string of injuries at tight end. After the 2019 season he overcame an infection that nearly cost him his eye and required multiple offseason surgeries. A valuable blocker in MU's scheme, Parker played a career-high 465 snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Without Parker on Friday, freshman tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp saw his most action this year, getting 19 snaps in his third college game. The rookie from Washington High can play in Mizzou’s bowl game and still preserve his year of eligibility.

Mizzou's bowl destination will be revealed Sunday. The Tigers finished the regular season 6-6 and 3-5 in SEC play. Mizzou is one of 13 bowl-eligible teams in the SEC.

