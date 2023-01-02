Darius Robinson's return should bolster Mizzou defense in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s 2023 defense is going to look a lot like the Tigers’ 2022 defense. On Sunday, defensive tackle and team captain Darius Robinson became the latest upperclassman from Mizzou’s vastly improved defense to announce plans he’ll return next season.

“Thank you God for allowing me to be in this process,” Robinson posted on social media. “This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life. I was blessed with the opportunity to start my NFL career now. However, I’m committed to growth and the process, and I will be returning for one more year! MR. 6IX”

Robinson, who has appeared in 34 games over the last four seasons, will use his COVID year of eligibility to lead Mizzou’s defensive line again in 2023. Robinson, one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the SEC this season, is coming off his most productive year with career-high figures for tackles (35), tackles for loss (5.5) and sacks (3.5). Among SEC defensive tackles, Robinson ranked ninth in pressures (19) and second in quarterback hits (six), per Pro Football Focus. He ranked fifth among SEC defensive tackles in three of PFF’s major grades: defensive rating (77.5), rush defense rating (79.9) and pass-rush rating (74.9).

Robinson accepted an invitation to the Shrine Bowl but by returning to school will take himself out of the postseason all-star game.

He’s the latest NFL draft-eligible Mizzou player to announce plans to return for another year of college, following cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine, safety Jaylon Carlies, linebacker Chad Bailey and defensive tackles Realus George Jr. and Jayden Jernigan. Junior linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, a second-team All-SEC choice, has not formally announced his plans for 2023, but unlike some other teammates, he chose to play in last month’s Gasparilla Bowl rather than opting out. Should Hopper return, the Tigers will have eight of 11 starters back from a defense that finished fourth in the SEC in yards allowed per game.

At least three starters won't be back next fall: Defensive ends Isaiah McGuire and D.J. Coleman and safety Martez Manuel sat out the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.

Senior offensive linemen Javon Foster, also a second-team All-SEC pick, and Xavier Delgado, could also return next season. Neither went through MU’s pregame senior day ceremony this season before the New Mexico State game.