Bring your Tigers football and basketball questions, and talk to Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Most Popular
-
Cards notebook: Reyes set to test arm; Robinson released; Carlson picked for AFL
-
No. 1: Ohio State recruit Cooper withdraws from Trinity, enrolls at Pattonville; senior season in doubt
-
Sweet streak ends with sour result, but Shildt touts first-place Cardinals as 'hungry group'
-
Top prospect Dylan Carlson forces his way into Cardinals' 2020 plans
-
Mizzou preps for showdown in wild, wild (Wyoming) west