Dave Matter’s SEC Football Rewind: Georgia, LSU earn statement wins

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Saturday’s Southeastern Conference heavyweight doubleheader delivered a double dose of reality.

Dose 1: Georgia still rules the SEC East

Dose 2: LSU is going to be a problem.

It’s premature and unwise to declare the end of Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty, but against LSU, the Crimson Tide continued to look bafflingly uncharacteristic of Saban’s championship teams. Too many penalties. Too few defensive stops. Where are the game-changing wide receivers? But the story of the latest Alabama-LSU overtime thriller was the Tigers’ resilient play behind quarterback Jayden Daniels and Brian Kelly’s gutsy call to go for 2 in the first OT session. Kelly surely endeared himself to the crazies in Baton Rouge and the entire state of Louisiana not just with the 32-21 win but for his decision to stomp on Saban’s neck with Daniels’ pass to tight end Mason Taylor for the 2-point conversion, the exclamation point to another brilliant performance from the transfer QB from Arizona State.

“If you asked me before the game started, ‘Hey, I'm going to give you one play and if you are successful on that one play you are going to beat Alabama,’ I would have taken it 100 times out of a hundred,” Kelly said of the winning 2-point play. “At that moment, it kind of hit me that way. I knew we had a really good play that we hadn't used and (Alabama) hadn't seen. When you get (Daniels) out on the perimeter you truly have a threat. So I felt really good about the play.”

How many quarterback-needy teams are kicking themselves for not pursuing Daniels this offseason? Remember, Mizzou had Daniels on campus in February and felt confident he’d be its QB in 2022. He chose LSU a week later.

Has Daniels entered the Heisman Trophy conversation? For the year, he’s thrown for 14 touchdowns and just one interception and leads all SEC quarterbacks with 619 rushing yards and 10 TDs on the ground. He might not have the raw numbers, but has there been a more valuable player in the game’s best conference the last couple weeks?

Back to Georgia’s 27-13 thrashing of Tennessee, which wasn’t nearly as competitive as the score indicated. Georgia won this game on the line of scrimmage with the pass rush. The Bulldog defense — mind you, missing standout edge rusher Nolan Smith — sacked quarterback Hendon Hooker six times and finished the day with 25 pressures, 16 coming from players other than defensive linemen. Per Pro Football Focus, Georgia blitzed Hooker 17 times, resulting in more sacks (five) than completed passes (four) on those plays.

Georgia devised a game plan to bottle up Hooker in the pocket with the D-line then let other defenders attack him from all angles.

“The players had to unselfishly buy into the plan because the plan included not rushing up the field, not running past the quarterbacks level, pushing the pocket,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We wanted him to be uncomfortable in the pocket and our kids did that.”

The Volunteers looked unusually confused up front and rattled by the rabid Sanford Stadium crowd. Depending on how the final three weeks of the regular season unfold, plus the conference championship games, the Vols might have played themselves out of the College Football Playoff. UT’s defense never showed up. While Georgia’s pass rushers lived in the backfield, Tennessee never sacked UGA’s Stetson Bennett and pressured him just twice. That’s the difference in the biggest SEC East game of the year.

P-D SEC Power Rankings

1. Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC)

The Dawgs resumed their rightful place as the team to beat in the SEC, maybe the country.

Last week: No. 2

Next up: at Mississippi State

2. Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC)

Can Josh Heupel’s team can take out its frustration on Mizzou?

Last week: No. 1

Next up: vs. Missouri

3. LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC)

The Tigers are two wins away from reaching the SEC title game.

Last week: No. 4

Next up: at Arkansas

4. Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC)

The Tide would need lots of help to squirm back into the playoff mix.

Last week: No. 3

Next up: at Ole Miss

5. Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC)

Still alive in the SEC West race, can the Rebels pounce on wounded Alabama?

Last week: No. 5

Next up: vs. Alabama

6. Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

The Bulldogs are bowl eligible after a shaky win over Auburn.

Last week: No. 6

Up next: vs. Georgia

7. Kentucky (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

The Wildcats have mastered the art of winning ugly.

Last week: No. 8

Next up: vs. Vanderbilt

8. Florida (5-4, 2-4 SEC)

Florida showed signs of life at Texas A&M, needs one win for bowl eligibility.

Last week: No. 9

Up next: vs. South Carolina

9. Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC)

It’s Year 3 of the Sam Pittman regime and the Hogs lost a home game to Liberty. Yikes.

Last week: No. 7

Next up: vs. Liberty

10. Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC)

Credit interim coach Carnell Williams for the Tigers' inspired showing in Starkville.

Last week: No. 11

Up next: vs. Texas A&M

11. Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC)

Last week: No. 10

Eli Drinkwitz’s team will be reviewing the NCAA’s roughing the kicker rule this week.

Up next: at Tennessee

12. South Carolina (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

The Gamecocks are bowl eligible but have just one win over an FBS team with a winning record.

Last week: No. 12

Up next: at Florida

13. Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC)

Last week: No. 13

It’s time to put this season out of its misery.

Next up: at Auburn

14. Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5)

Vandy’s SEC losing streak up to 26 games.

Last week: No. 14

Next up: at Kentucky

P-D SEC Game Balls

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels outdueled Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young with 182 passing yards and two TDs through the air while running for 94 yards including the overtime score on a zone read. Then he tossed the game-winning 2-point conversion.

Runners-up

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett threw for 257 yards and two scores and added a rushing touchdown against Tennessee. … The flu depleted Texas A&M’s roster but running back Devon Achane did his part with 122 yards rushing and three touchdowns. … Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was a force against the Aggies with 279 yards of total offense and four combined TDs passing and rushing.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

LSU edge rusher B.J. Ojulari had Alabama’s Young on the run all night and finished with seven tackles, seven pressures, six hurries and a sack.

Runners-up:

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard had two of UGA’s six sacks and allowed just two receptions for 14 yards and logged seven tackles. … Missouri defensive tackle Darius Robinson had 2.5 tackles for loss and got in on two sacks against Kentucky. … Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat had two sacks 35 tackles for loss and six pressures against Auburn.

EXTRA POINTS

Former Mizzou Update: LSU D-tackle Mekhi Wingo continued to push for All-SEC honors with a couple hurries and two pass deflections against Alabama. He’s the SEC’s No. 2-rated run defender at any position, as graded by Pro Football Focus. … Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak missed the Hoosiers 45-14 loss to Penn State but is expected back next week. … Incarnate Word QB Lindsey Scott, who spent the 2018 seasons on Mizzou’s bench, threw for seven touchdowns in a 73-20 victory over Houston Christian and for the year has thrown for 3,380 yards and 45 touchdowns—with just four interceptions—in 10 games. He’s a strong candidate for the Walter Peyton Award, given to the FCS national offense player of the year. … Former Mizzou tight ends coach Casey Woods was part of a wild game Saturday as SMU’s offensive coordinator. Under Woods’ watch, the Mustangs outlasted Houston 77-63 and put up 642 yards of offense and nine passing touchdowns.

SEC uniform of the week: Mizzou’s black jerseys, gold pants and gold facemasks might have been the Tigers’ sharpest look this season.

(Speaking of uniforms, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz explained the team’s weekly uniform choice process on his radio show last week: “It’s probably the most stressful decision I have,” he said, joking. “It starts with (director of athletic equipment operations) Mike (Kurowski), who gives me an idea and then I take it and I pass it along to Coach (Curtis) Luper, who polls the seniors and the captains and then they give us their feedback. And then we have to finalize the decision. Sometimes it's really good. Sometimes it's hey, let's wear all white on the road. And then sometimes it's like this week where there's like 18 different suggestions and nobody can come to a consensus. So I just let Coach Loop decide.”)

SEC punt of the week: No, we won’t twist the knife with Colin Goodfellow’s game-saving punt for Kentucky against Missouri, but this 75-yard boomer from Georgia’s Brett Thorson was pivotal in the victory over Tennessee.

SEC print lede of the week: ATHENS, Ga. – Hendon Hooker, meet Jalen Carter. High-octane offense, meet the nation’s best all-around team. College Football Playoff committee, meet your new No. 1 team. After No. 3 Georgia dismantled No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, the question becomes: How far will the Vols fall when the next playoff rankings are released Tuesday? - Blake Toppmeyer, USA Today Network

SEC print lede of the week II: BATON ROUGE — Scott Woodward’s reaction probably sounded similar to yours and to mine and to the millions watching on national television and to the 100,000 here at Tiger Stadium. As the LSU offense trotted onto the field for a two-point conversion attempt — one play for all the marbles, a single snap to beat mighty Alabama a few seconds to take down Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide — most collectively gasped.

“I thought, ‘holy s---!’” says Woodward, the Tigers’ athletic director. “And then I thought, O.K. He’s got ’em on the ropes. Knock ’em out!” - Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger

SEC image of the week: An LSU fan in a walker stormed the field Saturday, as captured by The Athletic's Aaron Suttles

SEC bad stat of the week: Alabama’s penalties in games away from home: Texas (15 for 100 yards), Arkansas (10-101), Tennessee (17-130), LSU (9-92).

SEC good stat of the week: Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt has nine touchdown catches in SEC games. Only four SEC teams have thrown that many TDs in SEC games.