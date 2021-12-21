Dave Matter's memorable stories from 2021: Reed-Francois' arrival at Mizzou and profiling Drinkwitz

As always, it was one interesting year on the Mizzou athletics beat in 2021. There wasn’t necessarily a lot of memorable action on the field or on the court — the football team meandered through another .500 season, while the men’s basketball program followed a brief burst with a slog down the stretch — but paradigm shifts across the universe of college sports resonated with tremors that shook up Columbia and left untold stories to tell in their wake. From the new world of name, image and likeness rules to the NCAA transfer portal, Mizzou felt the impact of sweeping changes that have altered the dynamics of college athletics.
Speaking of change, the state’s flagship Division I university underwent major changes at the top, and that’s where we start my list of memorable stories of 2021.
1. Proclaiming that "business as usual goes out the window" with the hire of his new athletics director, University President Mun Choi set a high bar for Desiree Reed-Francois, who in August became the school’s first woman hired to run the athletics department. The 49-year-old Californian came from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas with a reputation for innovative and compassionate leadership, relentless fundraising and progressive hires. Before her formal introduction at Mizzou, I interviewed several coaches and administrators who worked with her at previous schools to further understand her brand of leadership and uncover stories from her past. "It’s such an amazing hire for Missouri’s community," UNLV soccer coach Jenny Ruiz-Williams said. "They have no idea what they’re in for." Read the story.
2. One of the most polarizing figures in Mizzou sports history is former basketball coach Quin Snyder, whose bubble of success and fame quickly burst into disaster. Two decades later, the one-time wunderkind is one of the NBA’s longest-tenured coaches, and in May, as he guided the top-seeded Utah Jazz into the NBA playoffs, I wrote a Quin Snyder appreciation column to salute the former disgraced coach’s redemption arc, with an assist from the man whom Mizzou assigned to fire him. Read the story.
3. Jeremiah Tilmon was college basketball’s rare four-year player who stayed at the same school for the length of his career, and his journey, from East St. Louis to graduation at Mizzou, came with plenty of ups and downs. In March he reflected on a bittersweet year that saw him lose two relatives to COVID while on the floor he enjoyed a breakthrough senior season. The boy became a man under Cuonzo Martin’s watch and left Mizzou a young father with a proud legacy. Read the story.
4. The most interesting figure in the world of Mizzou athletics remains Eli Drinkwitz, the charismatic, quick-witted head football coach who embarked on his second season ready to capture victories after already captivating an audience. The self-described "5-foot-10 dorky white dude who has no business being a football coach" took Mizzou by storm, but who is the man behind the glasses from the small town of Alma, Arkansas? This August story tells his story. Read the story.
5. The biggest story in college sports in 2021 was the onset of new name, image and likeness rules that allows athletes to sign endorsement deals and profit off their identity while still competing in college sports. In the state of Missouri, the road to NIL dollars first had to make sense in Jefferson City, and this June column explored how the process unfolded through state legislation — with some prodding from the state’s most influential football lobbyist. Read the story.