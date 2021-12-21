Dave Matter's memorable stories from 2021: Reed-Francois' arrival at Mizzou and profiling Drinkwitz

As always, it was one interesting year on the Mizzou athletics beat in 2021. There wasn’t necessarily a lot of memorable action on the field or on the court — the football team meandered through another .500 season, while the men’s basketball program followed a brief burst with a slog down the stretch — but paradigm shifts across the universe of college sports resonated with tremors that shook up Columbia and left untold stories to tell in their wake. From the new world of name, image and likeness rules to the NCAA transfer portal, Mizzou felt the impact of sweeping changes that have altered the dynamics of college athletics.

Speaking of change, the state’s flagship Division I university underwent major changes at the top, and that’s where we start my list of memorable stories of 2021.